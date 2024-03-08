Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address first public rally in Siliguri on Saturday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address his first public rally in north Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. This is the fourth rally the Prime Minister has addressed in Bengal in the nine days of March. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a number of government projects for North Bengal. The public gathering will take place at Siliguris Kawakhali. The BJP has almost completed preparations for its first rally in North Bengal. BJP leader and MP Dipak Barman said: The Prime Minister will reach Siliguri at 3 pm and then he will address a public rally. Before the public gathering, he will participate in some government programs. Then he will enter the public gathering.

The Prime Minister addressed three public meetings in the first nine days of March and now in north Bengal even before the poll schedule was officially announced. North Bengal represents a huge opportunity for the BJP, which has a strong presence in the region. The prime ministers' gathering in Siliguri is part of the BJP's plan to further consolidate its support base in north Bengal, where it won seven of the eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The BJP central leadership places great importance to the BJP and thus envisages more seats. in Bengal, party sources said. In his first rally in Hooghly, Arambagh and Krishnanagar districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool government over the Sandeshkhali issue and also said that “the countdown to the defeat of the Trinamool government” and the “farewell bell” have already been announced. begin. Appealing for BJP's victory in all Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, the Prime Minister asserted that the Muslim vote bank, which Mamata Banerjee considered a strong vote bank, would also be uprooted in the Lok polls Sabha. At the public rally in Barasat, Modi again raised the issue of Narishakti and said that Sandeshkhali would not be limited to Sandeshkhali but would sweep the entire Bengal. He criticized Trinamool's political culture and its reluctance to act on issues like Sandeshkhali, calling their action Sandeshkhali.

