Donald Trump gets $92 million bail as he appeals E Jean Carroll verdict | E Jean Carroll





Donald Trump was granted bail of nearly $92 million to support the defamation verdict against New York writer E Jean Carroll while he appeals the civil case, his lawyers said in documents Friday judicial.

The filing comes a day after Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the former US president's request to delay enforcement of the $83.3 million jury verdict awarded to Carroll on January 26. Trump's deadline to pay cash or post bond while he appeals is March 11.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba is asking Kaplan to approve the bond, which is higher than the verdict requires, to cover interest. If Kaplan does so, Trump won't have to pay the money to Carroll yet, pending the appeal.

Obtaining this bond does little to alleviate Trump's significant financial woes, however, since on February 16, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' separate civil fraud lawsuit against him. James' office said that, with interest, Trump owes about $453 million.

Friday's developments came several weeks before Trump faces his first criminal trial in the litany of indictments against him. On March 25, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the Manhattan State's Attorney's secret criminal case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Meanwhile, Carroll won $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive retaliation in his second defamation trial against Trump. The jury's decision came less than a year after a Manhattan Federal Court jury awarded Carroll $5 million in her sexual abuse and defamation case against him.

In a June 2019 New York magazine article, which excerpts from Carroll's then-forthcoming book, What Do We Need Men For? A modest proposition, she wrote that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan.

Carroll said the way Trump denied her claims, for example, saying she was a lying political operative, ruined her reputation and career. She sued over those denials in 2019 because the state's civil statute of limitations barred her from suing Trump for sexual assault at the time.

A new 2022 law, the Adult Survivors Act, gave adult accusers a one-year window to file lawsuits for incidents outside the civil statute of limitations. Carroll sued Trump again, this time over the incident and defamatory comments Trump made after he was no longer president.

Asked about securing the bond, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement: A bond has been posted for the full amount of the baseless judgment in the Democratic-funded Carroll witch hunt , which is the subject of an appeal. and pleaded. All the hoaxes led by Crooked Joe Biden will be crushed and President Trump will make America great again.

