Xi stresses need not to relax fight against air pollution
Ten years ago, when President Xi Jinping hosted a banquet for world leaders attending the 22nd APEC Informal Leaders' Meeting in Beijing, he mentioned “APEC blue,” a gag used by some netizens to describe the clear air above the Chinese capital they fear. could only be temporary.
He assured world leaders: “We will do a better job protecting the environment in the future. I hope and believe that with persistent efforts, APEC blue will be here to stay.”
On Wednesday, as the president joined national political advisers to discuss the nation's major issues, he again mentioned APEC blue.
Xi highlighted the remarkable changes in the capital's air quality and the monumental shift in the country's environmental protection efforts over the past decade after hearing ideas shared by Huang Miansong, an official with Beijing Capital Environmental Protection Group.
Thanks to China's unwavering emphasis on environmental and environmental protection, Huang's company's revenue increased from 3.38 billion yuan ($470.01 million) in 2012 to 22.16 billion yuan in 2022, and its employees almost doubled during this period.
“This embodies the development of China's environmental protection and ecology sector,” Huang told the president.
Led by Xi's global vision that lush mountains and clear waters are invaluable assets, China has become the world's first developing country to roll out comprehensive measures to combat air pollution caused by PM2.5 particles. with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. in 2013.
China is the country with the fastest improvement in air quality in the world, with the national average PM2.5 concentration falling from 46 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015 to 30 mcg/cubic meter in 2023, according to the Ministry of Ecology. and Environment.
In Beijing, the concentration increased from 89.5 mcg/cubic meter in 2013 to 32 mcg/cubic meter in 2023.
The number of days of heavy air pollution fell from 58 days to just eight days during this period.
The country's treatment of air pollution directly and indirectly stimulated investments of about 4 trillion yuan between 2013 and 2023, leading to GDP growth of 5 trillion yuan.
Xi stressed the importance of science and technology in combating pollution, giving an example of how the use of new energy vehicles has strengthened environmental and ecological protection.
Official statistics showed that in 2023, China produced 9.58 million and sold 9.49 million new energy vehicles and exported 1.2 million new energy vehicles, an increase of 77.6%. over a year and maintaining its position as the world's leading exporter of EVs.
The president signaled Wednesday that there would be no slowdown in the nation's campaign to combat air pollution. The draft national budget plan, submitted to national lawmakers for deliberation on Tuesday, says the nation will allocate 34 billion yuan in funding for air pollution prevention and control, aiming to provide continued support to clean heating in the northern regions during the winter.
In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi said the nation would control pollutants in a more coordinated manner and serious air pollution would be eliminated.
“As long as we make progress, we must maintain our direction,” Xi told political advisers on Wednesday. “Instead of just pointing fingers, we should take concrete action.”
He said dealing with new pollution should be carried out alongside solving traditional problems. “Protecting the environment is a difficult and long-term task, and we must continue to move forward in this area.”
“We must fully and precisely follow the principles of combating pollution in a precise, scientific and legal manner, in order to promote the ecological and low-carbon transition of the economy and society,” he said. .
