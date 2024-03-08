Rishi Sunak has the worst record of appointing women from his party to the House of Lords since John Major, with Conservative women making up just 17% of those recommended by him, a report has found.

The analysis, carried out by campaign group Unlock Democracy, found that only four women were appointed out of 23 new Tory peers created during his tenure.

Sunak was tasked with proposing lists of peerages suggested by his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson when they resigned. But he has also made a number of ad hoc appointments from his peers and only two out of 13, or 15%, are women.

Sunak's female appointment rates to the House of Lords compare to 37.5% of Tory peers appointed under Truss, 20.9% under Johnson, 46.2% under May and 30% under Cameron.

Under Labor, 18% of the party's peer nominations under Gordon Brown were women, but he also had a Labor list of resigning peerages of which half were women, while around 24% of Labor peer nominations under Tony Blair were women.

There are 233 women out of 796 members of the House of Lords, or 29%, making it even less balanced than the House of Commons, where 226 out of 650 MPs are women, or 35%.

The Unlock Democracy report, published on International Women's Day, reveals that if all the women who have ever been made peers were still alive and sitting in the House of Lords today, men would still be overwhelmingly outnumber women by a ratio of almost two to one.

Although women's representation in the Lords has increased every decade since 1960, when it stood at 0.6%, the report notes that the pace has slowed in recent years, with the number of women increasing by 1% since 2020 .

According to the analysis, in the 16 months since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, only 27% of all his peerage appointments, including those from all parties and members of all parties, have been been awarded to women, the lowest proportion since Tony Blair was Prime Minister, when the figure was 23.5%.

The trend in the proportion of female appointments has been downward since it peaked with Theresa May, under whose presidency 39.5% of appointments went to women.

Unlock Democracy said the easiest and quickest way to restore balance would be for the prime minister to appoint only women, except in exceptional circumstances, until the House reaches 50/50.

Helena Kennedy KC, chair of Unlock Democracy and Labor member of the House of Lords, said: None of the 14 prime ministers able to do so have nominated more women than men for peers. As this new report shows, even in the best decade, nearly twice as many men as women were appointed.

This is important, not only in terms of legitimacy, but also for the way we make decisions. Important perspectives are missing from the debates because, for almost 70 years, the Lords have been unable to draw on the full pool of available talent.

The House of Lords Act 1999, which I campaigned for under Charter 88, brought a step change in terms of the proportion of women to men, but progress has slowed.

Fortunately, the Prime Minister has the power, with the stroke of a pen, to do something about this. I urge Mr Sunak to take this simple step and mark International Women's Day by promising to now only appoint female peers.

Women were first allowed to sit in the House of Lords from 1958 with the passage of the Life Peerages Act. Before this, seats were purely hereditary, passed down only through the male line. Parliamentary data shows that only 348 of the 1,584 appointed life peers were women, a ratio of more than four men to every woman.

Lynne Featherstone, former equalities minister and Lib Dem peer, said: “It is unacceptable that this chamber, which relies on the skills and expertise of those who have contributed beyond the norm to our lives, perpetuates the old, obsolete male dominant status quo. The gender imbalance among the Lords diminishes their potential for wisdom, knowledge, and experience. This must be remedied and quickly.

A government official said: “We are keen to ensure that public appointments and appointments represent the UK in all its forms, but we do not support rigid quotas.

Sunak's wife Akshata Murty hosted a special mentoring session at No 10 to honor International Women's Day with female role models and business leaders for girls and young women.

Before the event, she spoke about her own mother, Sudha, 73, who was nominated on Friday for a term in India's upper house of parliament, the equivalent of Britain's House of Lords.

Murty said: I know the phenomenal work that goes into running a business. My mother's efforts in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics allowed her to push boundaries both academically and professionally and gave her a front-row seat to the technological revolution.

I hope other women and girls will be inspired by the role models around them to pursue their own passions.

Most members of India's Upper House are elected, but the president appoints about 12 people considered high performers each year to serve six-year terms.

Sunak marked International Women's Day with a reception for inspiring female leaders at Downing Street. I am committed to making the long-term changes needed to build a better future for women and girls, he said.