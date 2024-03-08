Politics
Narendra Modi | 5 km walk from 4 am for PM's rally: Tough day for Jammu and Kashmir staff, Narendra Modi avoids thorny issues
The day started early for thousands of Jammu and Kashmir government employees as they were on an unlikely mission to join Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally at Srinagars Bakshi Stadium, waking up hours before dawn to make themselves available for the event.
Parts of Srinagar city were literally transformed into a fortress to ensure an incident-free gathering. No traffic prohibiting authorized vehicles from traveling was permitted in the city center or in a large area around the stadium.
This was the Prime Minister's first public rally in Kashmir after the removal of special status in 2019. Almost his entire speech revolved around topics such as alleged corruption in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Bank, the agriculture, tourism and a multitude of development projects.
Modi said the feeling of arriving at heaven on earth cannot be expressed in words, expressing gratitude to those who joined in large numbers. He claimed that the region was reaching new heights after the removal of Article 370.
Modi will leave no stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. I am doing all this hard work to win your heart and I believe I am on the right path. I will continue my efforts to win your hearts. This is the Modis Guarantee and you all know that the Modis Guarantee means the guarantee of compliance with the guarantee, he told the crowd.
Burning political issues like statehood restoration and elections, which resonate even with the BJP, found no mention. This is perhaps the first time in decades that Jammu and Kashmir has virtually no democratic space as elections to the Assembly, municipal corporations and panchayats remain suspended.
None of these issues, however, appear to have been of immediate concern to the at least 7,000 officials from different departments, including education, social welfare, agriculture, rural development and Srinagar Municipality, tasked with present on site and increase the numbers. .
Additionally, hundreds of daily wagers working for the government were unofficially invited to attend the rally. There were also a large section of BJP supporters and other civilians from far-flung areas like Uri.
I woke up around 4am and started walking in complete darkness with a few other daily wagers towards Bandipora, about 5km away, where buses were ready to drop us off in Srinagar. We reached the stadium around 9:30 a.m., a daily bet of the government's Jal Shakti department said. The telegraph. His village is about 70 km from Srinagar
An employee of the National Rural Livelihood Mission and a mother of two young children said they had been given strict instructions not to miss the event.
Some of us woke up at 3am, others at 4am. It was like broad daylight before dawn on the roads of Srinagar as there were many vehicles heading towards the venue. Some left in their vehicles, others in buses provided by the government to numerous meeting points, she explained.
Government employees, mostly teachers, are regularly tasked in Kashmir to participate in programs that highlight the “Everything is OK” narrative.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had claimed on Wednesday evening that none of the people participating in Modis' rally were doing so of their own free will.
The dictatorial government of J&K has done everything possible to attract a crowd to the Prime Minister, because the BJP cannot manage anything in J&K without the administration. Employees, men and women, by the thousands, are asked to gather between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in freezing weather to be transported by bus to the site. This participation is not optional, it is obligatory, wrote Omar on X.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, however, said the stadium was full, with 35,000 people sitting in the stands and another 25,000 sitting on chairs.
The way the people of Kashmir came to listen to you (Modi), attracted by your love, you will find place among the people. The adjoining indoor stadium is also full. If there was a stadium with a capacity of two million, it would be filled with people, he said.
