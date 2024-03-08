Turkey offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks as Erdogan welcomes Zelensky | Russia-Ukraine War





Erdogan presents himself as an intermediary, Zelensky indicates that Russia will not be invited to the first meeting.

Turkey is ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul. Speaking after their meeting on Friday, Erdogan, who has maintained balanced relations with Moscow and kyiv throughout the two-year war, spoke of the opportunities Turkey can offer thanks to its position. While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace based on negotiations, he said. Zelenskyy said the talks had been sincere and fruitful, although he stopped short of alluding to the peace summit discussed in a statement released the X after the meeting. Talks between Ukraine and Trkiye are always sincere and fruitful. Today we have reached agreements on joint defense projects, both at the government level and between companies. I met with representatives of the Turkish defense industry. We are ready to act quickly to put pic.twitter.com/mDpYDDEnwi Volodymyr Zelensky / (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2024 However, the Ukrainian leader, who is on a mission to obtain more ammunition and weapons from his allies to stop the advance of his enemies on the Eastern Front, was quoted by the Reuters news agency as having declared that Russia would not be invited to the first meeting of the Council of Europe. summit, which is to be held in Switzerland. Zelensky also thanked Erdogan for his efforts in negotiating the release of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russian prisons and camps under extremely harsh and inhumane conditions. I thank the president @RTErdogan for his efforts to free our citizens from Russian captivity. Thanks to Trkiye's mediation, we have achieved significant humanitarian results. We are now counting on new efforts. Today I submitted a list of our Ukrainian citizens, pic.twitter.com/qFBW7AEDXh Volodymyr Zelensky / (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2024 Erdogan, who reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, said he and Zelensky discussed port security, security in the Black Sea, prisoner exchanges and food security. Turkey's strategic location on the Black Sea and its control of the Bosphorus Strait give it a unique military, political and economic role in the conflict. Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey welcomed the failure of ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. Both sides have now reached the limit of what they can achieve through war, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this month. We believe it is time to begin a dialogue with a view to a ceasefire. In July 2022, Ankara and the United Nations negotiated the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the most important diplomatic agreement concluded so far between Kyiv and Moscow. But Moscow abandoned the initiative a year later, complaining that the conditions were unfair. kyiv has since used an alternative shipping route along the coastline to avoid disputed international waters. The Erdogan-Zelensky meeting comes a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Fidan at a diplomatic forum in Antalya. Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey last month but postponed his trip, according to Turkish and Russian media citing diplomatic sources. The Kremlin announced it was postponing the visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/8/turkey-offers-to-host-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-as-erdogan-hosts-zelenskyy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos