The mystery behind the 11-kilometer hole China is drilling: what does Xi Jinping want?





Human beings have built a large number of structures that are vital to society. Bridges, amphitheaters, buildings or monuments commemorating a historical event. But among all the whims, there is also that of building wells. Thus, China intends to drill into the earth's crust to obtain a well which will have a depth of eleven kilometers, the deepest in the country and one of the largest in the world. A goal that Xi Jinping has been pursuing for years. As the official Xinhua news agency explains, it is a hole that will cross more than ten continental strata and reach layers dating back to the Cretaceous of the planet, between 145 and 66 million years ago. This is undoubtedly the largest excavation project in China, which crossed the 10,000 meter barrier for the first time with a well. Wells are one of the great constructions vital to society that human beings have built throughout history. Either to obtain water, other times for the simple fact of its existence in the search for materials like oil or gas. Work began last June in Taklamakn, the second largest dune desert in the world, located in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the northwest of the country. With a with an estimated duration of 457 days, will have a depth of eleven kilometers and could be completed at the end of this year or early 2025. “Drilling the well has two purposes: scientific research and the discovery of gas and oil,” said Lyu Xiaogang, a representative of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas company and the one of the largest in the world. , as reported by the BBC. China is building a hole 11 kilometers deep: oil, gas or technology, some of its mysteries A project that began two years after the Chinese president urged the local scientific community to advance the exploration of the depths of the earth's crust. As, breaking its current record of more than 9,000 meters depth from the Tarim oil well, also in the Taklamakn Desert. However, this would still not be the deepest well, since the current record is held by Very deep Kola Hole, Russia, whose excavation took almost two decades until reaching 12,262 meters in 1989. A project born in 1962, in the middle of the Cold War with the United States, and whose drilling began in 1970, with the aim of digging up to 15,000 meters, although they discovered that it was impossible. According to Chinese officials, the project will serve strengthen PetroChina's technological capabilities (the giant company controlled by CNPC listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) in deep excavations and manufacturing new machines. Additionally, it also allows “to test very innovative technological advances, which can open a very interesting period of exploitation.” CNPC also said it was exploring new ultra-deep oil and gas deposits in the northwest Asian country.

