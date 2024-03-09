Congress lacks strong leader like PM Narendra Modi, says Padmaja Venugopal

Padmaja Venugopal, who joined the BJP a day ago, said on Friday that the Congress lacked a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Padmaja, who was warmly welcomed at the airport here by BJP leaders, including state president K Surendran, and party workers, later told a press conference that it It hurt to leave Congress, but she wasn't prepared to bear it. more with the insults she suffered.

She said someone asked her why she joined the BJP as she stood firm with the Congress even in the face of problems within the party.

After observing Prime Minister Modi's style of functioning for some time, I realized that every party needs a strong leader. Congress doesn't have such strong leaders, she said.

Padmaja, the daughter of Congress stalwart and former Kerala chief minister K Karunakaran, alleged that party leaders did not even have time to meet its functionaries.

She said that when she visited the Congress headquarters in Delhi recently, she found that Sonia Gandhi is not meeting anyone, Rahul Gandhi has no time and most of the senior leaders have left (the party ).

That day, I realized that there was no point in stopping there. I was tired of being insulted.

During the elections I was not included in any committee, four or five people within the party were working to chase me out of Thrissur and create problems for me everywhere else and when I complained about it, the party leadership did not didn't accept. seriously, which hurt me, Padmaja said.

All of these things had been on her mind for some time, but she hadn't shared them with anyone else, she said.

So, they (Congress) were shocked by my sudden decision. They never thought I would make such a decision. I told them that anyone pushed into a corner would push back, she said.

Asked by reporters for her views on what Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil had said a day ago about her parentage, she said his comments amounted to an insult to her mother and She was therefore going to file a complaint against him in this regard.

On what his elder brother, Congress MP K Muraleedharan, said about his decision, Padmaja said he had no right to blame him when he had changed parties several times in the past.

I never said anything bad about him when I was in Congress and he left to join other parties. He's my brother, so I have no intention of saying anything against him.

But we must separate our political and personal lives. My political life is different, she says.

To reporters pointing out that Muraleedharan said she was working from home and therefore did not need more consideration than she had already received, Padmaja said it was an unfair statement on her part.

She said Muraleedharan was aware of the health problems she had been suffering from for over a year and a half and hence he should not have made such a statement.

So what he said was for political gains and votes, she noted.

Padmaja officially joined the BJP at a function held at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

While the BJP has suggested it marks the decline of the grand old party, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has sought to capitalize on the development by suggesting it could erode confidence in the Congress.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wondered if there was any guarantee that Congress leaders, once voted to power, would stay with him and not join the BJP.

Muraleedharan said that his decision was a betrayal and their father's spirit would not tolerate it, and added that he was ending his relationship with his sister.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran termed Padmaja's decision as cheating and betrayal of the party and a breach of trust.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)