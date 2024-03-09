Streatham LTN trial suspended after long bus delays





Councilor Imran KhanLambeth said his decision was “in response to concerns” and due to upcoming construction on the A23.

A south London council is suspending a low traffic neighborhood (LTN) project after months of bus delays.

Lambeth Council said the combination of the Streatham Wells project and “frequent roadworks carried out by Thames Water and other agencies” had caused “significant pressure on bus services” on the A23.

He added that the LTN would be suspended due to concerns and upcoming works.

But the leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group said it was an embarrassing “step down”.

An image taken by a Streatham resident on Monday afternoon and sent to BBC London showed a line of more than a dozen buses queuing in traffic along the A23 Streatham High Road.

In a statement, Lambeth Council said its decision to suspend the LTN trial was taken “in response to concerns about public transport delays and anticipated disruption linked to planned construction work by Transport for London (TfL) on the A23 which will begin later this spring.

“60% less traffic in LTN”

The council added that it was now working with TfL to implement “a comprehensive set of bus priority measures… and help prevent bus delays in the future”, while a further improvement of 9 million TfL for walking and cycling was due to start in late spring. .

However, the council defended the impact of the LTN, saying there had been “an average 60% decrease in traffic within the LTN”, although there had been “an 8% increase in traffic on the bordering roads.

It also cited a net 2% reduction in traffic in the area and a 68% drop in the number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit compared to pre-LTN levels.

Deputy leader of the council, Councilor Rezina Chowdhury, said: “We have listened to the concerns raised by local people and recognize the major disruption ahead as part of transport improvements on the main road through Streatham.

'An embarrassment'

“We have always said that this is a trial and that we will be guided by the data – and the monitoring report makes it clear that the project has met our goals of reducing traffic and road hazards.”

But the council's Liberal Democrat group leader, Councilor Donna Harris, said the announcement amounted to a “degradation” and the “ill-conceived project” was “an embarrassment”.

She continued: “We are now back to square one, after months – and untold amounts of money – wasted.

“The council must now go back to the drawing board and properly consult residents across Streatham and the surrounding areas on solutions that improve the lives of everyone who lives here, today and for future generations.”

It comes after the Mayor of London was asked if he was aware of problems with bus delays during Mayor's Question Time on December 21.

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor has always been clear that if road projects need to be changed or adapted to work better for the area, then this is the right thing to do, working with local partners and residents. »

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-68511760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos