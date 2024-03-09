Successfully Securing President Joko Widodo's Kunker, Danrem 081/DSJ Praises Security Personnel's Vigilance – Nusantarapos.co.id





Madiun, – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Regional Presidential Road Instruction (IJD) in Wungu Region, Madiun Regency, East Java, Friday (8/3/2024). The group also included Defense Minister Prabowo, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto. Danrem 081/DSJ Inf Colonel H. Sugiyono said that overall, President Joko Widodo's visit to Madiun went well this time. “Thank God that the President's visit to Madiun was able to take place in a safe, orderly, smooth and conducive manner,” Danrem said during his meeting with Dansatgaspamwil after ensuring security at the site. Danrem assessed that this could not be separated from the preparation and vigilance of the 2,642 members of the TNI-Polri and other agencies deployed for security. All staff performed their duties well. Both on the route and on the target object. “The results are therefore in line with our expectations,” he explained. Regarding the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads which has just been inaugurated, Danrem hopes that its existence will have a broad impact on increasing community well-being. “With better road access, of course it will make it easier for people to carry out their daily activities. So we hope that this will have an impact on better well-being of people,” he said. Not to mention, the 1995 Military Academy also thanked the people of Madiun who were so enthusiastic and orderly during President Joko Widodo's series of working visits. For information, the Presidential Instruction on Regional Roads inaugurated by President Joko Widodo was constructed from October 1, 2023 and completed on December 31, 2023. The 8,731 meter long road is one of the access points connecting the city of Madiun and the regency of Madiun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nusantarapos.co.id/126387/sukses-amankan-kunker-presiden-joko-widodo-danrem-081-dsj-puji-kesigapan-personel-pengamanan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos