Donald Trump is hit by a wave of lawsuits





Former President Donald Trump faces several civil lawsuits related to Jan. 6 after an appeals court referenced an earlier case involving his perceived immunity from legal challenges.

Trump is accused of inciting the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol by spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud to his supporters of the 2020 elections. This led to a violent protest as part of a broader effort aimed at blocking Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in 2020. Trump has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of investigating him to derail him politically.

In August, Trump was indicted by the Justice Department on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives for an election night party at Mar-a-Lago March 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump faces several lawsuits related to the Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.,…

The efforts of the likely Republican presidential candidate, set to take on President Joe Biden in November, were ridiculed by the case's lead prosecutor, Jack Smith, who complained to the trial judge, Tanya Chutkan, whom Trump was trying to postpone until after the presidential election.

The most recent case filed March 8 in the Washington, D.C., Circuit refers to the case of Blassingame v. Trump, in which the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia considered whether Trump was entitled to absolute presidential immunity from liability for damages for his alleged role. in the Capitol riot.

On February 18, 2022, the justices ruled in favor of James Blassingame and rejected Trump's claim that he was immune from all claims associated with January 6.

“Blassingame held that former President Donald J. Trump did not have presidential immunity for actions he took 'in his personal capacity as a presidential candidate,' as opposed to 'in his official capacity as current president,'” the justices wrote in Friday’s filing, authorizing similar suits. costumes to move forward.

The question of whether Trump has “presidential immunity” will be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, which critics say could play into the former president's hands by delaying the proceedings, just as proceedings have been largely delayed in Trump's four terms. criminal trials, not to mention his alleged “hush money” payment case which is expected to begin this month in New York.

On Monday, a day before the Super Tuesday primaries, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump would be eligible to run in primaries in states where he was previously impeached, including Colorado, Maine and Illinois.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former chief deputy prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, told Newsweek by email that the ballot case was “without question a victory for Trump” and that the same day his trial in Washington's election interference was initially planned. to start.

“However, [the Supreme Court] has not ruled on the ultimate question of whether or not he is an insurgent, and it is very interesting to see that Justice [Amy] Comey Barrett is not necessarily in sync with her conservative counterparts when she provided insight into her thinking in her concurring opinion,” Agnifilo said.

