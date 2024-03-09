Senator Mushahid Hussain calls for release of Imran, allocation of reserved seats in SIC – Pakistan





Amid calls for reconciliation in the Senate, PML-N lawmaker Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday called for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and allocation of reserved seats to PTI's new Sunni headquarters Ittehad Council (SIC).

In a speech delivered days before his retirement after a six-year term, Senator Mushahid recalled that he had also advocated the release of former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani during the reign of late dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

Even today, I demand, above all, the release of Imran Khan. He's a political prisoner, he said.

Noting that a new chapter had opened in the country after the February 8 general elections, Senator Mushahid said there was a need to bring a healing touch.

Include everyone and give a general amnesty, he said, asserting that a general amnesty was even given to the TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) who killed our children.

And the reserved seats that the PTI deserves are its right and it should get it; they should not be deprived of it, he added.

Hussain further demanded that all missing people across the country be traced.

Dar calls for national reconciliation

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar expressed dismay over the ruckus witnessed in the National Assembly in recent days and urged political parties to work towards reconciliation.

What we have seen in recent weeks must be managed, he said. A symbolic protest is fine, but doing it all the time sends a wrong message to the world.

You saw what happened at the National Assembly, but this house has its sacred character, its symbolism [and] position, which ensures that even if we have to protest, we must do so within parliamentary confines, with thought and consideration, the PML-N leader said.

Stating that he strongly believed in reconciliation, Dar recalled outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call for national reconciliation and stressed that political parties should not have any personal enmity among themselves.

We work for the system [and] for Pakistan and with this in mind, if there is anything that goes against our national interest, then we definitely need to stop each other.

The Charter of Democracy and the Charter of the Economy are a necessity of the times, affirmed the pillar of the PML-N.

Dar also called for the implementation of the unfinished program of the Charter of Democracy of 2006. There is also an unfinished program on this subject [charter]including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission [and] a constitutional court, must absolutely be implemented.

And with the environment today; a Truth and Reconciliation Commission would greatly contribute to this. The agenda should then be expanded, he added.

Production orders from PTI Ejaz Chaudhry

During today's session, lawyer Ali Zafar spoke about all the PTI leaders languishing behind bars, particularly highlighting Ejaz Chaudhry.

He said Chaudhry had the right to vote in the presidential elections scheduled for tomorrow. Zafar pointed out that the PTI leader was behind bars for months in cases related to the May 9 riots.

The inclusion of Ejaz Chaudhry in the Senate session is necessary, Zafar asserted, adding that it would be shameful if the House could not summon a senator for the presidential election.

Why should we seek help from the courts for this? He asked.

Stating that Chaudhry was ill and suffering from liver problems, the PTI senator demanded the formation of a medical board to conduct an examination of the imprisoned politician at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Subsequently, Deputy Senate Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who presided over the session, ordered that orders for the production of Ejaz be issued.

Ejaz Chaudhry has the right to vote in the presidential elections, Afridi said.

