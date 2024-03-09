Erdoan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey





Turkey has renewed its offer to bring together Ukrainian and Russian officials for peace talks, contrary to Kiev's proposal to first exclude Russia from an international summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Friday. Istanbul. “We are ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also participate,” Erdoan said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Ankara is ready to play the role of mediator to “end the war with a just peace based on negotiations,” Erdoan said. “We don't see how we could invite people who would block, destroy and kill everything,” Zelensky said, citing Kiev's plans for a possible summit in Switzerland, initially without Russia's participation. The Russians can be called in only after “the civilized countries of the world have prepared a detailed plan,” said Zelensky, whose plan envisages a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed the security of food export corridors, security of navigation in the Black Sea as well as the exchange of prisoners between kyiv and Moscow, Erdoan added. Ankara intends to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal negotiated by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, Erdoan added. As part of the agreement, Russia offered security guarantees for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. However, after the agreement expires in July 2023, Kyiv secures its own corridor along the coastline through which cargo ships could safely call at Ukrainian ports. Ukraine has been fending off a large-scale Russian invasion with Western help for more than two years. Turkey served as a venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after the start of the war – even as Ankara supplied Kiev with weapons, including strategic combat drones. Zelensky on Friday visited the Istanbul shipyards where Turkey is building two corvette warships for Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) arrive for a joint press conference following their meeting at the presidential office in Dolmabahce. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) at the presidential office in Dolmabahce. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

