UNNATI project is a game-changing initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Sarbananda Sonowal





Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said that the UNNATI scheme announced by the Union Cabinet is a revolutionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will stimulate the development of new industries in the North East. Sonowal said, UNNATI 2024 is a revolutionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji which will boost the development of new industries in the North East. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision for the region as an engine of India's economic growth is coming to fruition with this massive economic growth initiative and huge prospects for job creation in the region. With a financial outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore, the North East adds another reason for fresh investments by manufacturing companies to set up their factories. Modiji's commitment to strengthening the 'Act East Policy' through UNNATI 2024 will not only propel growth in the region but also act as a multiplier for India's trade with South Asia -East. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade for the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI 2024) for a period of 10 years from the date of notification along with 8 years for liabilities incurred at a total cost of Rs.10,037 crore.

The financial outlay of the proposed scheme is Rs.10,037 crore for the period of the scheme from the date of notification for 10 years. (8 additional years for committed commitments). This will be a central sector programme. It is proposed to divide the project into two parts. Part A concerns incentives for eligible units (Rs. 9,737 crores) and Part B concerns implementation and institutional arrangements of the scheme. (Rs. 300 million). The proposed program envisages approximately 2,180 applications and it is anticipated that direct employment opportunities of approximately 83,000 will be generated during the duration of the program. A significant number of indirect jobs are also expected to be generated. The Government of India has formulated a new industrial development scheme, UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme), 2024 as a central sector program for the development of industries and employment generation in the states of the North Eastern region . The main objective of the project is to generate remunerative employment, which will contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the region. This will create productive economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors. Industrial development in NRAs must be given a new impetus with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investments and promoting existing ones. However, to maintain a good balance between industrial growth and the pristine environment of the NER, some industries are kept on a positive list, such as renewable energy, electric vehicle charging stations, etc., and there is a list negative for certain sectors likely to harm the environment, such as cement, plastic, etc.

