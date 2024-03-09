It is regrettable that Theresa May is standing down at the next general election. She is a good constituency MP and an effective backbencher. Everyone can see that she is civic-minded and not influenced by greed for money.

She also set a good example by remaining in the Commons after being forced out of Downing Street in 2019.

After David Cameron (in 2016) and Boris Johnson (in 2022) resigned as Prime Minister, each also resigned their seat in Parliament, causing a by-election. This created a bad impression. It seemed that both men were only MPs for what they could get out of it. Their decisions have contributed to the trend, first started by Tony Blair, whereby being prime minister is seen not as the pinnacle of public service, but as a way to bolster one's CV. Mrs. May was never like that.

Having paid tribute, I must say in no uncertain terms that Mrs May was a Prime Minister who sadly failed, and in a way that continues to do damage.

Part of this has to do with his own failings as a leader. Most of it is related to something else. So I'll quickly eliminate the first one.

As a leader, Mrs. May was narrow, suspicious of colleagues, suspicious of talent, controlling. She shared with Margaret Thatcher an almost comical super-seriousness, but she completely lacked that strange combination of actress and preacher that allowed Mrs. Thatcher to galvanize an audience and lead her country on its chosen path.

For someone who shows no obvious signs of hubris, Mrs May was notable for promoting herself rather than the party she called evil. Its slogan: strong and stable leadership meant it alone. The manifesto she campaigned on so disastrously in the 2017 general election was much happier with the words Theresa May than with the word Conservative. After this meaningless campaign, his leadership can never again be strong or stable.

While she was certainly not unprincipled, in the sense of unscrupulous, Mrs May was never consistent in the principles she seemed to espouse. Indeed, she was always afraid to avoid discussing what she believed. We journalists considered it the worst lunch. She would accept our invitations, appear politely and on time, but then stubbornly refuse to engage in any conversation that might reveal anything about principle, policy, or policy.

Did she, for example, understand what was at stake when she sacrificed the rights of our precious Union to give the EU the Brexit deal it wanted regarding Northern Ireland? Or when she supported the right to self-identification for trans people? Or how could its modern slavery laws be turned into excuses for the stay of illegal immigrants in this country? Or when she tried to fight crime by reducing police numbers?

Has she understood the free market argument that capping energy prices quickly produces ridiculous distortions and staggering costs? As she rushed to impose net zero by 2050, did she ask herself whether this was necessary or what burdens it would impose on the management-challenged people she said she sympathized with? She was a closed book, which made it difficult for her to run an open society.

But the bigger problem, beyond its own flaws, was Mrs May's choice as leader of the Conservative Party, what made her Prime Minister and why that choice was made.

In the 2016 referendum, the most people in British history to vote for anything voted to leave the EU. They naturally believed that their victory would ensure that this would happen.

This is not the case. The Conservatives Boris Johnson and Michael Gove led the Brexit campaign, but the Conservative government brought together by David Cameron and George Osborne campaigned for Remain. Even though both men went, the political logic of their defeat in the face of Brexit was not followed through. The horror of Brexit was so great, even within the Conservative Party, that they were looking for ways to thwart it.

Within the Labor Party, this meant that Sir Keir Starmer, who was not yet leader, called for a second referendum. In the Conservative government this meant finding a leader who would seek what would later become known as BRINO (Brexit In Name Only).

Although a Remainer, Mrs May had cleverly missed the referendum dance. Once Michael Gove stabbed Boris Johnson in the back shortly after the referendum result, she was uniquely placed as a candidate for party leadership, able to garner most of the Remain votes and garner support from 'a sufficient number of leavers who had no deep objection to him.

She won. Gnomically declaring that Brexit means Brexit, she then proved that she, and the rest of us, didn't know what she meant.

The consequence was almost three wasted years. After two of them, Mr Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary following Mrs May's proposed Brexit deal, but it took almost a year before challenges to that deal emerged. the House of Commons does not lead him to resign.

Boris has become leader, with more than twice as many MPs backing him as his final round opponent, Jeremy Hunt. So he entered 10 Downing Street. A constitutional crisis then ensued in which, through John Bercow's abuse of his position as Speaker, elements of the House of Commons attempted to take control of the country's government.

Boris overcame this problem and called a snap general election. Campaigning to get Brexit done, he won a convincing mandate with an overall majority of 80 votes, as most people did not want the referendum vote to be frustrated.

Brexit has indeed been achieved, albeit imperfectly. We left as, once the people had voted that way, we were morally bound to do so. Things quickly went wrong due to Covid, but that’s another story.

The disaster of May therefore lies mainly in the fact that his appointment does not really reflect the way people voted in the referendum. Mrs May could have remedied this situation by campaigning, despite her previous support for the Remain party, for a real Brexit, but she did not do so. She was looking for a compromise that could not be maintained.

As an aside, I think a comparable, albeit much slower, lesson can be learned from the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Scotland said no by around 55 to 45 percent as the SNP government by Alex Salmond had campaigned for a yes vote. It is a defeat that the SNP has not been able to overcome.

It was only much later, and under the leadership of another prime minister, Nicola Sturgeon, that things really began to fall apart. But it wasn’t the expensive RVs and photos of rapist trans prisoners in wigs that sowed the seeds of downfall. This is the much earlier electoral defeat of the SNP's big idea. The party's repeated calls for Indyref2 amounted to an ongoing insult to referendum voters. They remain so. As a result, the party's support declines.

In the case of the Tories, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had to try to take the lead despite the long shadow of May's disaster, delegitimized because the public had no say in their nomination. I am not saying that our constitution should require any new prime minister to be immediately confirmed by a general election.

But I think the party's behavior, starting with Mrs May's appointment over Brexit, has kept it, in Norman Lamont's famous phrase, in power, but not in power.