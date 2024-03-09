RNC votes to install Donald Trump's hand-picked president as former president consolidates control over party





HOUSTON — The Republican National Committee voted Friday to install Donald Trump's hand-picked leadership team, completing his takeover of the national party as the former president inches closer to a third nomination consecutive presidential election.

Michael Whatley, a North Carolina Republican who echoed Trump's false theories about voter fraud, was elected the party's new national chairman in a vote Friday morning in Houston. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, was elected co-chair.

Trump's team vows not to use the RNC to pay his growing personal legal bills. But Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control over the party's political and fundraising machinery, with limited to no internal resistance.

The RNC will be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every day to elect our candidate, Donald J. Trump, as the 47th president of the United States, Whatley told RNC members in a speech after his election.

Whatley will win the first title, replacing longtime President Ronna McDaniel after she fell out of favor with key figures in the former presidents' Make America Great Again movement. But he will be surrounded by people closer to Trump.

Lara Trump is expected to focus largely on fundraising and media appearances.

She noted that shortly after being elected, she took the time in her inaugural speech as co-chair to hold up a check for $100,000 that she said had been paid that day to the party. When questioned later by a reporter, she refused to say who wrote the check.

The functional head of the RNC will be Chris LaCivita, who will serve as the committee's chief of staff while retaining his position as one of the Trump campaign's two top advisers.

McDaniel was chosen by Trump to lead the committee seven years ago, but was forced to resign after Trump's MAGA movement increasingly blamed her for losses in recent years. She alluded to this in her farewell speech on Friday, telling MPs that she was most worried about internal cohesion in the run-up to the elections.

We need to stop attacking other Republicans, she said. If we spend our time attacking each other, we guarantee that the Democrats will win.

She also told the party it needed to engage independent and influential voters, warning: We don't win if we only talk to each other.

While McDaniel received a standing ovation after his farewell, the new management greeted the change enthusiastically and Lara Trump, accompanied by her husband, Eric Trump, was greeted like a celebrity, with members lining up to take photos with She.

With Trump's blessing, LaCivita promises to enact sweeping changes and personnel moves at all levels of the RNC to ensure it runs smoothly in the wake of the Trump campaign.

In an interview Thursday, LaCivita sought to allay concerns among some RNC members that the already cash-strapped committee would help pay Trump's legal bills. Trump faces four criminal charges and a total of 91 counts, as well as a $355 million civil fraud judgment, which he is appealing. His affiliated political action committee, Save America, has spent $76 million over the past two years on lawyers.

People who speculate whether the RNC would pay legal fees, LaCivita said, are doing so solely with the intent of harming donors. Trump's bills, on the other hand, are largely covered by Save America, a separate political entity.

The fact is, it's not a dime of the RNC's money and, for that matter, campaign money has been used or will be used to pay legal fees, he said. declared.

The RNC was paying some of Trump's legal bills for cases in New York that began while he was president, the Washington Post reported, but McDaniel said in November 2022 that the RNC would stop paying once Trump became a candidate again and would join the 2024 presidential race.

When Trump announced plans to replace the party's leadership, it raised new questions about whether the committee would pay its bills. Those questions intensified after Lara Trump said last month that she was unfamiliar with the party's rules regarding paying her father-in-law's legal fees, but she thought the idea would get broad support among Republican voters.

Faced with such contradictory messages, some members of the RNC remain skeptical.

Republican committeeman Henry Barbour of Mississippi proposed a nonbinding resolution explicitly stating that RNC funds could not be used for Trump's bills. Yet the resolution died when Barbour failed to gain support from RNC members in at least 10 states.

People I spoke with privately on the committee all agree that donor money should be spent on winning elections, not on legal fees, said Republican committee member John Hammond, D-R. Indiana. I'm sure the committee would welcome more assurance and clarification on this matter.

The new leadership team is also expected to embrace more of Trump's focus on voter fraud and his debunked claims about the election he lost to President Joe Biden. Multiple court cases and Trump's Justice Department have revealed no evidence of significant election irregularities.

Whatley, a lawyer, largely avoided using Trump's characterization of Biden's victory and said in a 2021 interview that Biden was absolutely legitimately elected and won a majority of the Electoral College votes. But he said in another interview in the weeks after the 2020 election that there was massive fraud. He also made election integrity a top priority for his state party in the years since.

In a letter announcing her bid for co-chair, Lara Trump wrote to committee members saying she intended to focus on battleground states, getting out the vote in close races, passing comb the RNC's finances, including all of its contracts and agreements, and cut spending that doesn't directly go toward winning elections.

One of the top priorities, she wrote, is ensuring elections are secure, something her father-in-law has made a priority.

In her speech on Friday, Lara Trump said: “I'm ready to get to work.

The goal for Nov. 5 is to win big, like my father-in-law says, she said.

In some ways, Trump's takeover of the GOP represents a typical transition for major political parties as they move from the primary to the general election phase of presidential elections. Candidates typically receive the keys to their national party once they secure the presidential nomination. Biden, for example, effectively controls the Democratic National Committee.

Still, some privately worry that Trump will create unnecessary drama and distractions for the party.

McDaniel will be replaced Friday after Trump pressured her to resign. She was Trump's choice in 2017. And he supported her re-election every two years as recently as last year.

But McDaniel has increasingly drawn the ire of MAGA leaders who have blamed him for Republican losses in recent years. Other Republicans blamed Trump, who remains largely unpopular with Americans and vulnerable especially among suburban and college-educated voters. Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults said they would be dissatisfied if Trump were elected president, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll released in December.

