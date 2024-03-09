Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to prepare for possible naval conflict





The indication was direct. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on Thursday called for protecting the country's maritime interests and the development of the Asian country's maritime economy. He was addressing the armed forces after Chinese and Philippine ships collided in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. The message was interpreted as a request for the army to prepare for a possible naval conflict. The head of the Communist Party of China, who is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces and heads the Central Military Commission, stressed at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress of China the importance of creating a defense of the cyberspace. system, in addition to expanding the capabilities of the national security network. During a meeting on the sidelines of the parliamentary sessions which take place in a seven-day assembly, notably during a meeting with the leaders of the army and the police, detailed El Mundo, Xi Jinping requested the preparation of a future naval war. A member of the People's Liberation Army looks through binoculars during military exercises while the Taiwanese frigate Lan Yang is seen from behind, August 5, 2022. File. Xi Jinping asked the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy, state television CCTV reported. Story continues below

Ms. about China These comments aroused particular concern because they came after the collision of two Chinese ships with a Philippine ship, in order to avoid a resupply mission of a warship which functions as a floating military base for Manila, explains El Mundo. The clashes between China and the Philippines have lasted for a year and a half, concentrated specifically around the Spratly Islands, a key point of one of the most important maritime routes in the world because it is the geographical entrance to the Pacific Ocean. The assembly also reported a 7.2% increase in the defense budget, the same amount that was already allocated last year. This figure equates to between 1.3 and 1.7% of GDP, making it the second largest military budget in the world, behind the United States.

