Headlines from around the world – The Oberlin Review





France becomes the first nation to add the right to abortion to its Constitution

French lawmakers voted Monday to amend the nation's Constitution to protect the right to abortion, making it the first nation in the world to do so. This amendment will prevent the French government from significantly changing its current policy of funding abortions performed less than 14 weeks after the start of the pregnancy. The amendment, which passed overwhelmingly, comes after President Emmanuel Macron publicly promised to enshrine the right to abortion in the Constitution in 2022, hours after Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has canceled the right to abortion in the United States. .

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistani prime minister after controversial elections

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. Sharif, who has already served as prime minister once, took office after controversial elections on February 8. Supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan won more seats than Sharifs Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz); However, in the weeks that followed, Sharif managed to ally himself with the Pakistan People's Party to form a coalition government and secure his place as prime minister. Khan's supporters were forced to run as independents because their party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was barred from participating in the elections. The Feb. 8 election, which was disrupted by a mobile internet outage and complicated by earlier arrests and violence, was contested by Imran Khan and his supporters who claim the election was fraudulent. Protests took place across the country and last Sunday the National Assembly session was delayed due to protests by Khan's supporters in the legislature.

China announces ambitious economic growth plan

Last Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered his speech at the annual session of the National People's Congress, where he announced plans to increase spending to improve the country's military, invest in technological progress and achieve other goals, including a lofty target of five percent economic growth in the country. next year. China's economy grew 5.2% in 2023, but this growth follows a period of unease due to the country's strict lockdowns and restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining this level of expansion in 2024 will be a challenge, as Li admitted in his speech. Expansion is particularly difficult given falling Chinese housing prices and many property developers defaulting on their loans.

Drought in Mexico City causes wildfires in the watershed

One of Mexico City's rainwater catchment basins caught fire on March 5. The fire, brought under control by the afternoon, burned 75 acres of dried vegetation. Watersheds store rainwater to prevent overflowing of the stormwater system. Normally the watersheds are filled with green vegetation, but currently central Mexico is experiencing a drought after low levels of precipitation in 2023. Officials say the low precipitation is the result of El Nio and heat waves, probably an effect of climate. change.

Biden announces plans to build pier to deliver aid to Gaza

During the State of the Union presentation Thursday evening, President Joe Biden announced plans to build a floating pier connecting Gaza in an effort to allow aid into the disputed region. The pier will be built over several weeks by American soldiers. All US troops will remain at sea and not set foot in Gaza, in order to fulfill Biden's promise that no US troops will be deployed to the territory during the conflict. The pier will provide a new route for aid to enter Gaza. Currently, all humanitarian aid must pass through two land crossing points in the south of the region. Officials also said a third land crossing could be opened in northern Gaza within a week. Additionally, the United States airdropped aid to Gaza, with the fourth aid delivery on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oberlinreview.org/32341/news/world-headlines-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos