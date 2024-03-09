Politics
BORIS JOHNSON: Anti-Semitism on our streets. A brutal dictator who threatens his neighbors. We must learn the lesson of the 1930s… democracy is always more fragile than we think
If we consider the state of the world today, it is tempting to attribute responsibility to a sort of collective amnesia. Few people remember the 1930s.
Few people remember the Europe of dictators. People have forgotten the demands of Adolf Hitler who constantly used the alleged suffering of German-speaking communities as a pretext to invade other countries.
Few of us remember the pre-war culture of casual anti-Semitism found in so many supposedly civilized European cities.
We usually know it from watching documentaries, movies or reading books. But for the vast majority of the population, it's not something that sticks in the memory. We don't personally hear the echoes and alarm bells that should be ringing in our minds because we no longer viscerally remember these things and where they can lead us.
Private security patrol in Stamford Hill, north London, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community
It must be amnesia, because otherwise it's hard to explain how we fail to make comparisons between Hitler and Putin, both with their tales of betrayal and alleged injustices suffered by speakers of his own language; both with their false interpretation of history; both claiming they are committed to peace, then resorting to barbaric violence to advance their demands; both habitual liars.
It must be some kind of mass amnesia regarding the horrors of the 1930s, because otherwise it would be difficult to explain how we can tolerate the rise of anti-Semitism, not only this time in continental Europe , but also in the streets of our own capital. .
We have Jews sitting peacefully on the subway and telling us that your religion is killing people.
We have SS signs painted on the walls of synagogues.
We have students mocking Jewish Society stands at universities and huge crowds demonstrating, week after week, in major European capitals, including London, demanding that the Jewish homeland be exterminated from river to river. sea.
According to the Community Security Trust, there has been a massive increase in anti-Semitic incidents of all kinds. So, in the face of this loss of memory, this strange and important moment on the part of humanity, let's remember where this is all leading us.
Look back to the 1930s and remember the outcome of that base and dishonest decade. The 1930s culminated in a horrific global conflict that cost millions of lives; they ended with the gas chambers and the Holocaust.
When we failed to resist aggression, when we allowed ancient and irrational prejudices to take root and spread throughout a European civilization, we found ourselves in total catastrophe.
In this case, I don't think history will repeat itself. There are many reasons for hope and many ways to make the world a much better place.
But we cannot rest on our laurels and we must remember the essential lesson of the pre-war era: we must be strong and lucid, and defend our values; and above all it must be done on time, before it is too late.
I understand the grief and anxiety people feel over the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza. Of course, we all pray that the conflict will end. But there is a very simple way to end the Israeli operation: for Hamas, return the remaining 134 hostages taken on October 7.
Too many people have forgotten what it is and how it started, and people don't talk about it anymore, as if it's gross or irrelevant. This nightmare began one fine morning last fall, at a time when hopes for reconciliation between Israel and its Arab neighbors had never been higher. It began when terrorists using cars, motorcycles and paragliders left Gaza en masse and indiscriminately attacked civilians. They killed around 1,200 people and clearly committed acts of brutality so appalling, raping corpses, burning their victims alive that one wonders if they were on some kind of drug. They killed women and children in cold blood and kidnapped around 250 civilians.
After the Hamas terrorist attacks, thousands of people came out to wave not the Israeli flag but the Palestinian flag.
In fact, they still hold a few children in captivity, including one barely over a year old.
And almost as soon as they had committed this crime, before Israel had even formed a plan of retaliation, demonstrations took place in our streets; not against Hamas, nor against the killers, but against Israel.
People came out in their thousands to wave not the Israeli flag but the Palestinian flag. They say they are not siding with Hamas, but of course they are. What were the Israelis supposed to do when they suffered the largest massacre of Jews since World War II?
I suppose they should have appealed to the Gaza government and demanded that those responsible be found and handed over, so that they could receive a fair trial.
But this option was not open to Israel, because the perpetrators of these acts were and still are the elected government of Gaza; and they certainly weren't going to surrender.
To all those who continue to drape themselves in Palestinian flags and shout for Israel to be wiped off the map, remember who you support.
Hamas is a group of Islamist extremists whose one of the most outlandish predilections is the torture of homosexuals. We cannot let them win and we cannot let this hideous fog-like anti-Semitism return to cloud our minds.
The lesson of the 1930s is that democracy is always more fragile than we think. We must defend democracy in Israel, exactly the same way we must defend democracy in Ukraine.
We cannot let Putin win, nor can Hamas. I don't believe he will and it appears there is now a good way to unlock the crucial $60 billion tranche of US funding.
Donald Trump proposed to Republican lawmakers that the money be designated as a loan, which seems reasonable; in fact, it's the American way of doing it.
When Lend-Lease began in 1941, it was not a grant to wartime Britain, but a loan. In fact, the UK continued to repay until 2006, when the final check for $83 million was signed by one Ed Balls, then Economic Secretary to the Treasury in Tony Blair's government.
Give Ukrainians the tools and support they need, and they will finish the job; because unlike the Russian conscripts, they believe in their cause.
We have seen this scenario before, in Europe. We have seen what it means when a dictator is willing to use indiscriminate violence against his neighbors.
We have seen what happens when anti-Semitism spirals out of control. The answer is to act now, and decisively, because Putin and Hamas must fail together.
Let us remember the lessons of the 1930s and we will not repeat the disasters of the 20th century.
