President Jokowi Says TC NPC Delingan Built to International Standards – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – President Joko Widodo sounded the siren to signal the start of the construction of a TC for NPC athletes in Delingan, Karanganyar, Friday (8/3/2024). (Solopos.com/Indah Septiyaning Wardani)

Solopos.com, KARANGANYAR — The mega training center (TC) construction project of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) in Delingan, Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, officially started work on Friday (8/3/2023). President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) marked the start of the construction of the TC NPC by sounding the siren. Meanwhile, the inauguration procession was canceled due to heavy rain. Promotion

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports, Acting Commander of the TNI, was present to accompany the President. Acting Governor of Central Java. Regent of Karanganyar, Member of Commission X DPR and Chairman of the NPC Senny Marbun. President Jokowi said that TC NPC covers an area of ​​eight hectares or 80,000 square meters. TC for NPC athletes will cost around IDR 409 billion. “It’s an old idea. “Pak Senny Marbun has conveyed this to me several times, but thank God we can execute it this year, and God willing, it will be completed this year,” the president said. It says training center for Paralympic athletes from Karanganyar, it will include a gym, dormitory and sports field. The sports building (GOR) will be equipped with a main swimming pool and a pond recovery. Then there is pétanque, shooting, table tennis, badminton and a multifunctional room. Apart from the GOR, it will also have dormitories built in the form of apartments. “The apartment consists of two tower “Five floors with a large capacity, 188 rooms,” said the President. The CNP athletes' TC is also equipped with a football field, a 400-meter athletics track, eight 100-meter running tracks, as well as long jump, shot put and high jump. “Everything is complete. “And it's near Mount Lawu, the air is cold so if you live here, Mr. Senny Marbun, everyone should feel at home,” Jokowi said. The President said the sports facilities under construction meet international standards for athletes with disabilities. The President hopes that this training center for Paralympic athletes can be best used for training, motivation and everyone will train hard to achieve better results. The President is proud of the achievements of NPC athletes in the ASEAN Paralympics, always winning first place, and then in the Asian Paralympics, they ranked 6th. “It's very good. “In Southeast Asia, it's still the overall champion, it's still the overall champion,” he said. “I hope that the achievements made will improve, become a source of inspiration and make the nation and the state proud,” he hoped. Menpora Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo said that the construction of the TC NPC was adopted by South Korea. The construction of this TC is part of the history of Indonesian sport and constitutes pride on the international scene. “In Asia, Indonesia and South Korea only have international standard CTs with residences for athletes,” he said. The construction of this TC is an appreciation for NPC athletes because three times (hat trick) became the overall champion of the SEA Games. CNP President Senny Marbun said he was very grateful that the government developed the TC for CNP athletes. NPC athletes are ready to train hard to face the Paris Paralympic Games. “Our goal is to get two gold medals at the Paris Paralympic Games,” he said. Check out other news and articles at Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

