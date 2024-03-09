China promises more money for science in 2024





President Xi Jinping at the opening of the second session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Chinese spending on science and technology is expected to increase this year, despite the country's sluggish economic growth. The government will spend 371 billion yuan ($52 billion) on science and technology in 2024, an increase of 10 percent from the previous year, according to a draft budget report from China's Finance Ministry. The report was submitted this week to the annual meeting of the country's legislative body, the National People's Congress. Of the total government spending, 98 billion yuan will be spent on basic research, an increase of 13 percent, according to the report. The government is showing it is committed to giving scientists more resources to support their research, says Albert Hu, an economist at China Europe International Business School in Shanghai. The increase in government spending on science and technology is the largest in five years, says Jing Qian, who directs the China Analysis Center at the Asia Society Policy Institutes in New York. With a 9% decline in 2020, followed by two years of stalled growth, the government increased spending by 2% last year. What Xi Jinping's third term means for science This latest initiative demonstrates the government's true commitment to its priorities, Qian said. China has placed science among the national priorities in recent years. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, reiterated this commitment in the written report of the congress presented at the opening session on March 5. We will act more quickly to build self-reliance and strength in science and technology, the report said. Economic boost The increase in funding for science comes as the economy struggles to meet its growth targets. China is in the midst of a structural transition, Hu says. The country is transitioning from an economy based on long-established sectors such as real estate to one focused more on high-tech development, he says. The race for technological supremacy with the United States is another motivating factor, researchers say. The United States has blocked China from accessing key technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing. This has prompted the country to invest in technological self-reliance, says Marina Zhang, who studies innovation with a focus on China at the University of Technology Sydney, Australia. To win this game, China must invest in science and technology, especially basic research, Zhang believes. Although the increased spending represents a greater government commitment to science and technology, it still represents only a small fraction of the country's total research and development spending, Hu said. Public spending accounts for about 11% of the 3.3 trillion yuan spent on R&D in China, according to official figures. R&D spending currently accounts for around 2.6% of China's overall gross domestic product; the corresponding figure in the United States in 2020 was 3.6%. The congress session will end on March 11 and will be followed by a meeting of China's political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, next week.

