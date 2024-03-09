25-year development plan ready; The opposition cannot offer any solution

Stating that every second is precious to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 7) said he has a development roadmap for the next 25 years, while attacking opposition parties.

He said his government had worked at unprecedented speed and scale over the past decade, while opposition parties had only “anger and abuse” and could offer no solutions.

75-day report card

Addressing the Republic Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said that in the last 75 days, he had laid the foundation or dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore and that he had presented the work of the government to the people.

“I presented before you a 75-day assessment. But I also have a roadmap for the next 25 years and every second is precious to me. Even during elections, we make public the work we have done. “We did,” Modi said.

“But on the other side (the opposition) there is anger, abuse and disappointment. They have neither problem nor solution. This is because these parties fought in the elections solely on the basis of slogans for seven decades,” the Prime Minister said.

“Solutions, not slogans”

Listing out the developmental works carried out by his government, Modi said that in the next decade, India will scale new heights which will be unimaginable and unprecedented.

“This is Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister said. “Over the past decade, people have witnessed solutions and not slogans,” he said, adding that his government has strived to take responsibility for those who were considered weak for years. decades by previous regimes. .

“That’s why I say Modi stands with those who have no one,” the prime minister said.

He said the people of the country were witnessing and experiencing the speed and magnitude of their government's work. “That's why they say 'abki baar, phir ek baar',” the Prime Minister said as the audience rang out “Modi Sarkar”.

He blamed previous governments for wasting the nation's time and taking it in the “wrong direction”.

“In the decades since independence, India has wasted much of its time in heading in the wrong direction. Due to the focus on one family, the country's development has become unclear,” said the Prime Minister.

“To build a 'Viksit Bharat', we will have to recover lost time. For this, we have to work at unprecedented speed and scale, and you can witness what is happening in the country,” Modi said .

The Prime Minister said that this is the decade to realize India's dreams through its own capabilities.

Before the next decade, India will become the third largest economy in the world and basic necessities like pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water and internet will be made available to everyone.

India's first high-speed train

He stressed that the current decade will be dedicated to infrastructure development such as highways, high-speed trains and inland waterways.

“In this decade, India will get its first high-speed train, its dedicated freight corridors fully operational and its major cities will be connected via the NaMo Bharat or Metro Rail networks. This decade will be all about high-speed connectivity , mobility and prosperity of India,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the world was going through a period of uncertainty and instability, which many experts said was similar to that seen in the aftermath of World War II.

“Amidst all this, the world looks to India as a beacon of confidence and a strong democracy. India has proven that good politics can be delivered with good economics,” the Prime Minister said.