Politics
25-year development plan ready; The opposition cannot offer any solution
Stating that every second is precious to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 7) said he has a development roadmap for the next 25 years, while attacking opposition parties.
He said his government had worked at unprecedented speed and scale over the past decade, while opposition parties had only “anger and abuse” and could offer no solutions.
75-day report card
Addressing the Republic Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said that in the last 75 days, he had laid the foundation or dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore and that he had presented the work of the government to the people.
“I presented before you a 75-day assessment. But I also have a roadmap for the next 25 years and every second is precious to me. Even during elections, we make public the work we have done. “We did,” Modi said.
“But on the other side (the opposition) there is anger, abuse and disappointment. They have neither problem nor solution. This is because these parties fought in the elections solely on the basis of slogans for seven decades,” the Prime Minister said.
“Solutions, not slogans”
Listing out the developmental works carried out by his government, Modi said that in the next decade, India will scale new heights which will be unimaginable and unprecedented.
“This is Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister said. “Over the past decade, people have witnessed solutions and not slogans,” he said, adding that his government has strived to take responsibility for those who were considered weak for years. decades by previous regimes. .
“That’s why I say Modi stands with those who have no one,” the prime minister said.
He said the people of the country were witnessing and experiencing the speed and magnitude of their government's work. “That's why they say 'abki baar, phir ek baar',” the Prime Minister said as the audience rang out “Modi Sarkar”.
He blamed previous governments for wasting the nation's time and taking it in the “wrong direction”.
“In the decades since independence, India has wasted much of its time in heading in the wrong direction. Due to the focus on one family, the country's development has become unclear,” said the Prime Minister.
“To build a 'Viksit Bharat', we will have to recover lost time. For this, we have to work at unprecedented speed and scale, and you can witness what is happening in the country,” Modi said .
The Prime Minister said that this is the decade to realize India's dreams through its own capabilities.
Before the next decade, India will become the third largest economy in the world and basic necessities like pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water and internet will be made available to everyone.
India's first high-speed train
He stressed that the current decade will be dedicated to infrastructure development such as highways, high-speed trains and inland waterways.
“In this decade, India will get its first high-speed train, its dedicated freight corridors fully operational and its major cities will be connected via the NaMo Bharat or Metro Rail networks. This decade will be all about high-speed connectivity , mobility and prosperity of India,” the Prime Minister said.
He said the world was going through a period of uncertainty and instability, which many experts said was similar to that seen in the aftermath of World War II.
“Amidst all this, the world looks to India as a beacon of confidence and a strong democracy. India has proven that good politics can be delivered with good economics,” the Prime Minister said.
|
Sources
2/ https://thefederal.com/category/news/pm-modi-development-plan-for-25-years-ready-opposition-cant-offer-any-solution-112894
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 25-year development plan ready; The opposition cannot offer any solution
- Meet Your Leader: George Washington Pincay
- Raiders take series opener at EKU
- China promises more money for science in 2024
- President Jokowi Says TC NPC Delingan Built to International Standards – Solopos.com
- & Juliet announces lead casting for UK tour
- 3 prison escapees charged with murder after American couple disappear while sailing in Grenada
- Hollywood: Jeffrey Wright, Oscar nominee, as well as Melanie Griffith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock and Guy Oseary present for the opening of Basquiat
- Denise Richards looks unrecognizable with her wild hair transformation in a bodycon dress
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its record after a turbulent day
- How AI is helping improve the health of women around the world
- RNC votes to install Trump's hand-picked leaders, cementing his control over the party