Trump officially takes over as head of the Republican National Committee





HOUSTON It's official: Donald Trump is head of the GOP.

Two days after Nikki Haley abandoned her presidential bid, the Republican National Committee used its spring meeting to install a new leadership team hand-picked by the former president, a formal signal of its takeover of the National Republican Party.

RNC members chose North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley to be the party's new chairman and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair in unanimous votes.

He will work tirelessly to elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, flip the Senate, expand our majority in the House of Representatives and help us in our individual states, said Ohio RNC member Jim Dickey , who nominated Whatley for President of the United States. chair.

The election came after a brief private leadership dispute between Whatley and South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, who ultimately did not run for the RNC's top job after Trump publicly supported Whatley .

Donald Trump with NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley at the NCGOP state convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, N.C. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images file

Our country and the entire world cannot endure four more years of Joe Biden and Democratic control, Whatley said during his acceptance speech. In less than eight months, we will determine the fate of not only the United States but the rest of the world.

Whatley, who served as general counsel for the RNC, replaces Ronna McDaniel. She was Trump's chosen party chairwoman after he won the presidency in 2016, but she faced criticism from the party's base after the GOP suffered another disappointing election in the Trump era, in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

McDaniel gave long farewell speeches, at times holding back tears while thanking his family. She listed a series of achievements during her seven years as party president.

We grew our email list from 3 million to 50 million subscribers, McDaniel said. We ultimately launched a small-dollar fundraising platform, which was defeated time and time again by Democrats.

She also made it clear that overturning Roe v. Wade had cost Republicans dearly in the 2022 midterm elections, and she said she had urged more candidates to address abortion, but most did not.

Not all candidates made it to their destination, she said. We cannot bury our heads in the sand and ignore abortion and the Dobbs decision. The RNC was in the lead, asking candidates to talk about this issue.

McDaniel, who received a standing ovation after his remarks, agreed to resign after Trump formally endorsed Whatley. But she continues to have supporters within the RNC, including Kansas RNC committee member Kim Bochers, who praised McDaniel during invocation meetings, saying she had been through fire.

With the party's new leadership in place and Trump's allies firmly in charge, the RNC's next biggest need is clear: raising money.

President Joe Biden and a collection of affiliated Democratic committees have $130 million in cash on hand, a figure that was just $65 million for Trump and his affiliated committees.

We need to raise a lot of money, Lara Trump said during her acceptance speech, holding up a check she said was a $100,000 donation she secured at the spring meetings.

A struggle over what to do with the RNC's money has also created a divide among some in the party, with a growing number of Trump supporters urging the RNC to devote its resources to legal costs associated with criminal and civil indictments of Trump.

Chris LaCivita, a top Trump campaign adviser who will have significant influence over the RNC's new structure, said he doesn't think party money should be used for Trump's resources. But CNBC reported Thursday that members of the RNC are increasingly pushing to help pay Trump's legal bills.

Two resolutions filed by Mississippi RNC committee member Henry Barbour that would have functionally barred the RNC from paying Trump's legal bills. The resolutions did not gain enough support to even be considered at the party's spring meetings.

It was a publicity stunt. I never had a chance, said one RNC member who opposed the measures. President Trump is the leader of the party, and they never stood a chance.

Whatley, who did not meet with reporters, did not say whether he supported using RNC funds for Trump's bills in his acceptance speech.

He told members that every dollar raised will go toward winning the election.

If a proposal or request comes to us that is not aimed at winning in November, it will not be considered, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-officially-takes-over-republican-national-committee-rcna142362 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos