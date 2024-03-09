Erdogan says Turkey ready to host peace talks, Zelensky insists on road map first – Eurasia Review





(RFE/RL) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said his country was ready to host peace talks between Moscow and Kiev and would strongly contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts after the war, which truly began with the full participation of Russia. on a large scale in February 2022. “The war between Ukraine and Russia must be ended through talks. We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present,” Erdogan said during a televised press conference in Istanbul on March 8. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace based on negotiations,” Erdogan said. Zelenskiy said, however, that Moscow would not be invited to the high-level peace summit that Switzerland has proposed to host in the spring, while adding that a Russian representative could be invited to a later meeting once a road to peace will have been agreed. with kyiv's allies. “We don't see how to invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to achieve results,” Zelenskiy said. Despite the deaths and damage suffered during the war, a peace conference with the participation of both sides in the short term remains unlikely. Ukraine's peace formula calls for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine, the restoration of 1991 post-Soviet borders and holding Russia accountable for its actions. The Kremlin has rejected such conditions. Erdogan said he also discussed navigation security issues in the Black Sea and the grain deal that has been suspended without Russia indicating a willingness to revive it. NATO member Turkey has maintained good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors and, with the United Nations, negotiated the deal that allowed Kiev to safely export grain from its ports . But last July, Russia abandoned the agreement, known as the Black Sea Initiative, arguing that its own food and fertilizer exports did not benefit from the same conditions. Turkey has tried to convince Moscow to return to the deal, but so far Russia has refused. Zelenskiy said his talks with Erdogan were “productive” and he thanked Ankara for its mediation efforts on the grain deal, as well as past prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskiy last visited Turkey in July, when he held lengthy talks with Erdogan. As Erdogan and Zelenskiy met, battlefield violence continued in Ukraine, with Russian bombings and missile strikes continuing to destroy civilian sites and infrastructure. Regional officials reported March 8 that a Russian missile strike the day before on the Sumy region killed two people and injured 26 others. In the Chernihiv region, one person was killed by Russian shelling in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said. Air defense downed 33 of 37 drones launched by Russia in five of its regions, the military said in a March 8 statement.

