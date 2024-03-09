The PDIP in coalition with the Prabowo camp, is this possible?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The results of the intermediate calculation (real count) of the 2024 general legislative elections (Pileg) show that there is close competition between two major parties from different coalitions. This phenomenon suggests that there will be two possibilities between the two great powers forming a coalition or creating an opposition.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) which supports Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD occupies the first position, while the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar) which is part of the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka coalition occupies the second position. For information, the temporary results of the actual count show Prabowo-Gibran as the strongest pair with a temporary vote acquisition of around 58%.

Furthermore, the results of the general parliamentary elections show that the Prabowo Subianto-GibranRakabumingRaka coalition is ahead by around 43% in Parliament. Referring to data from the General Election Commission (KPU) untilOn Tuesday (05/03/2024) at 5:00 p.m. WIB, four of the eight Prabowo-Gibran coalitions entered Parliament, namely Gerindra, Golkar, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Party Democrat.



Four other parties are still below the 4% parliamentary threshold, namely the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People's Wave Party (Gelora) and the Guard Party Indonesian Republican (Garuda).

Agung Baskoro, executive director of the Trias Politika Strategis investigative institute, said the chances of a coalition between the PDIP and the Prabowo camp, including the Golkar camp, are difficult because it involves two big names from the two camps. In the PDI camp there is Megawati Soekarnoputri, while in the Prabowo camp there is Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“On the institutional level, the opportunity for PDIP and Golkar to form a coalition could appear. It is becoming smaller and smaller because it depends on political communication between President Jokowi and Ms. Megawati,” Agung Baskoroke toldSearch CNBCIndonesia.

He added that historically, Megawati's attitude was more towards the opposition if she won the presidential election, like in 2004 and 2009. During those 10 years, PDIP was the opposition to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's government .

However, Agung explained that all possibilities were still open. Additionally, all parties still work together in Jokowi's cabinet.

“Everything is still possible. If you look at Ms. Mega's character so far, Ms. Mega has worked in opposition. There must also be balance for the government,” Agung added.

Adi Praydirector of Indonesian political settingssaid that looking at Megawati's character, it was likely that PDIP would become the opposition.

“I don’t know, it’s hard to see, but if you look at PDIP’s political leanings, usually if it loses, it’s the opposition,” Adi told CNBC sometime ago.

He added that one of the factors that caused the PDIP to fall to the side of Prabowo's camp was the presence of Gibran.

“Moreover, the vice president, Gibran, is Jokowi's representative. I imagine it would be difficult for the PDIP to form a coalition. “With Prabowo there are no problems but (problems) with Gibran,” he added.



So far, there is still no certainty about PDIP's position, given that the vote summing process is still ongoing.

This is in line with the statement by Arif Susanto, strategy researcher at Exposit, who believes that it will be difficult to estimate whether a coalition will be formed given that the vote count has not yet been determined. “Whatever could still happen is possible, because the variables we are talking about here are still too many. Estimates will be more accurate after the vote is recapitulated or on March 24,” Arif said when contacted by the research team. CNBC Indonesia.

Arif added that it is very possible for PDIP and Golkar to form a coalition, as Indonesia's fluid politics allows for opportunities. Apart from this, Adi Prayitno, professor of social and political sciences, believes that these two parties do not have a certain psychological distance after the New Order period.

On the other hand, these three political observers share the same view that the PDIP will be stronger as an opposition given that Jokowi's involvement in the government is still quite strong.

Arif also said that this uncertainty also requires considering several variables for which there is still no definitive answer due to several factors, such as those related to the right of investigation, to the possibility of changes to the MD3 law , to the strategy in regional elections (Pilkada) and the PDIP, which has the potential to obtain the most votes, making it difficult to form a coalition. These different issues which form the basis of the PDIP coalition's estimates are difficult to predict.

For the record, Megawati was paired with Prabowo as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2009 presidential election, but lost to SBY-Boediono.

PDIP and Gerindra also formed a strong coalition between 2009 and 2014. One of the strengths of their opposition came when they opposed plans to increase subsidized fuel prices in 2012.

Following heavy fighting in the DPR, the government finally abandoned plans to increase fuel prices. During the plenary session of the DPR during which the decision was taken, aMembers of the PDI-P faction votedto go outin the middle of the meeting.

The PDIP managed to become the winning party in the 2014 and 2019 elections and was able to lead Jokowi to win the presidential election for two terms. However, towards the end of his term, President Jokowi effectively sided with his Defense Minister, Prabowo Subianto, who appointed the President's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his deputy.

This political position shows that the PDIP separated from Jokowi in the 2024 presidential election. The PDIP then gave the signal that its party would become the opposition. However, there is still no certainty about PDIP's position as the vote summing process is still ongoing. PDI-P DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said that the PDIP has not yet determined a final position. “So in our constitution we are not a parliamentary system, there is no opposition,” Hasto said.



Based on the experience of PDI Perjuangan 2004-2009, the position at that time in 2004-2009 was outside the government. “This is the government system that we are building,” Hasto told reporters during a meeting at the High End Building, Kebon Sirih, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (15/2/2024).

The PDIP has been in opposition for 10 years, to be precise between 2004 and 2014. In these two periods of government, the executive institution was led by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, from the Democratic Party.

In the 2004 elections, the PDI-P nominated Megawati Soekarnoputri as its presidential candidate who lost during this period. However, the PDI-P managed to get a fairly large number of votes in 2nd place, reaching 19.82%.

Similarly, in the 2009 elections, SBY won the presidential election again and continued for his second term. This time, the PDI-P only managed to obtain 16.79% of the votes, below the Democrats who obtained 26.42%. However, the PDI-P remained consistent in its opposition to the SBY government.

