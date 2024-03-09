Trump lawyers post $83.3 million bond for E. Jean Carroll





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump was granted $91.6 million in bail, enough to cover money he owes writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit while he appeals the verdict jury, the former president's lawyer told a court on Friday.

Attorney Alina Habba filed documents with the New York judge to show that Trump obtained the bond from Federal Insurance Co., a unit of insurance giant Chubb. The bond would cover the $83.3 million judgment in the lawsuit, plus interest.

Habba simultaneously filed a notice that Trump, the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is appealing the verdict. Posting the bond was a necessary step to delay payment of the award until the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals can rule on Trump's legal challenge.

The filings came a day after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused to delay Monday's deadline for posting bond to ensure that Carroll, 80, can collect the judgment if it remains intact after the calls.

Trump faces financial pressure to set aside money to cover both the ruling in Carroll's case and an even larger trial in which he was found liable for lying about his wealth in the states financial funds handed over to the banks.

A New York judge recently refused to halt collection of a $454 million civil fraud penalty while Trump appeals. He now has until March 25 to repay or purchase a bond covering the entire amount. In the meantime, interest on the judgment continues to mount, adding about $112,000 each day.

Trump's lawyers have asked that that ruling be stayed on appeal, warning that he may have to sell some properties to cover the penalty.

A civil jury in New York last May found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan.

Trump, 77, vehemently denies the claims, saying he did not know Carroll at the time and that the meeting at a Bergdorf Goodman store never happened.

That jury awarded Carroll $5 million to compensate her for both the alleged sexual assault and the damage to her reputation when Trump publicly said she made up the attack to help sell a memoir .

A second trial was held in January to decide how much more Trump might owe Carroll for disparaging comments he made about him in 2019 while he was president. Kaplan told the jury they had to accept the jury's earlier findings that sexual abuse had occurred.

Trump did not attend the May trial. He testified briefly and sat regularly with defense attorneys during the January trial, held in Manhattan, although the judge threatened to ban him from the courtroom for mumbling comments disparaging remarks about the case that were potentially loud enough for jurors to hear.

