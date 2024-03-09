Farooq Abdullah slams PM Narendra Modi's remark on 'Naya Kashmir'





National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on 'Naya Kashmir' and said if Article 370 of the Constitution was so bad, then how the Union Territory had he progressed earlier. “If Article 370 was so bad, how could Jammu and Kashmir progress,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister questioned. Prime Minister Modi, during his first visit to Srinagar yesterday since the scrapping of Article 370, had termed it the “new Jammu and Kashmir”, a result of scrapping the erstwhile state's special status. The Prime Minister also said that Article 370 only helped spread dynastic rule in the erstwhile state. “For decades, for political purposes, the Congress and its allies have misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of Article 370 and misled the country. Did Jammu and Kashmir benefit from Article 370 or did only a few political families benefit from it? The people of Jammu and Kashmir have learned the truth that they have been misled. Jammu and Kashmir was chained for the benefit of a few families. Today, there is no Article 370, so the talent of the youth of J&K is fully respected. , and they benefit from new opportunities. Today, there are equal rights and opportunities for everyone here,” Prime Minister Modi had said. Noting that Jammu and Kashmir is reaching new heights of development and breathing freely today, the Prime Minister said freedom came after the abrogation of Article 370 which was being used by some political families for their benefit . Soon after, Farooq Abdullah hit back and said, “If 370 was so bad, I would like the Prime Minister to rehear the speech given in Rajya Sabha by the then LoP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, in which he compared Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. proved with figures the progress made by this state (J&K), compared to Gujarat. Now, if 370 were really responsible and the family was responsible, then how did we make this progress?…I lost the election as chief minister because people rejected me. So where is the dynastic rule?…There has been no dynastic rule in India since independence…” “Progress is a continuous game. So India has progressed in many ways, but the foundation was laid by the Prime Minister who was there before. Every Prime Minister has done what is best for the nation ” added Farooq Abdullah. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference also pointed out that when Article 370 existed, education from primary level to universities was free. This was the Prime Minister's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after his government's abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. He unveiled several development projects worth over Rs 6,400 crore, during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. (ANI entry) Published by: Shweta Kumari Published on: March 8, 2024 To agree

