Theresa May's wake-washing

Theresa May must therefore leave her position as MP at the next general election, after 27 years at Westminster. The former Prime Minister and Home Secretary of the United Kingdom told the Maidenhead Advertiser Friday that she wants to leave front-line politics to start getting things done or, as she put it, to be able to “focus on causes that are close to my heart.” Which is quite an indictment of his time in politics.

Not that his accomplishments or lack thereof seem to matter much to our national media. No, they paid kind tributes to an admired “public servant”, a “loyal constituency MP”A 'decent person' who is supposed to leave with her reputation “intact”.

Even if they are hardly gushing, these opinions are nonetheless quite remarkable. After all, they come from the same liberal elite bodies that once trashed May almost daily for much of her premiership.

Almost from the moment she replaced David Cameron as Conservative leader and Prime Minister in July 2016, saying “Brexit means Brexit”, she was in the crosshairs of Remainstream media. Never mind that she campaigned for Remain herself. She now led a government theoretically determined to implement the will of the electorate, a will to which our cultural and political elites were totally opposed.

May's cause was not helped by the fact that she was a truly atrocious Prime Minister. We know that she did not even succeed in achieving Brexit. His withdrawal deal would have kept Britain in the EU single market in all but name, forcing us to follow the rules from Brussels. This alienated the majority of Brexit supporters as well as the Remoaner elites.

To top it all off, she had all the political charisma of an answering machine message, which became painfully apparent during the disastrous 2017 general election, when the “Maybot”, as it was then known, lost the Conservatives their working majority.

Her political past as interior minister also came back to haunt her when she was prime minister. In 2018 it emerged that Caribbean migrants who had lived in Britain since the 1940s and 1950s had, from 2012, been deprived of employment and NHS care. In some cases they were even deported, despite having been granted leave to remain in the 1970s. And this was all due to the government's 'hostile environment' rules, introduced when May was Minister for Foreign Affairs. Interior. This stipulated that all migrants must have official documents, something these men and women did not have or legally need when they arrived here. The Windrush scandal, as it has since become known, rightly outraged the nation.

It is no wonder that when May finally announced her resignation as Prime Minister in May 2019, she was greeted with cheers, particularly among the right-thinking classes. “Good riddance” headlined the newspaper Guardian page of letters.

How times change. Since then, our elites, both on the centrist and woke sides, have warmed up to May. I even kissed her. Not because of a serious reassessment of his terrible time in power. Nor because of everything positive she has done since. No, they liked her because she took up their pieties and expressed their prejudices.

Since returning to the backbench, she has indulged in their favorite anti-populist pastime: bashing Boris Johnson. She led criticism from MPs over his breach of Covid rules in January 2022. She accused him of “shattering” people's trust in politicians in her pompously titled 2023 book, Power abuse.

At the same time, she also redoubled her commitment to so-called trans rights and gender self-identification, promising to “streamline and demedicalize” the “gender change process” as prime minister in 2017 Indeed, she was so keen to ingratiate herself, she proudly declared that “I'm woke” on Times Radio last year.

And it worked. By espousing all the elite platitudes, such as “men can be women” or “Boris Johnson destroyed politics”, she rehabilitated herself in the eyes of the very establishment that had rejected her as Prime Minister. And like that, all is forgiven. What’s with the unjustified expulsion of black Brits among friends, eh?

We have seen other public figures undergo a similar self-washing process, washing away their sins by attacking Brexit, Boris Johnson and other manifestations of populism. New Labour's Iraq warmonger spin doctor Alastair Campbell has transformed himself into a hero to centrist fathers everywhere by relentlessly attacking Brexit. And the architect of austerity, George Osborne, transformed himself into a darling of posh Remainers by denouncing the EU referendum result. And so to this pantheon of rehabilitated political disasters, we can now add Theresa May.

The awakened ones were right the first time when they wished him good riddance.