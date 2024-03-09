Trump meets Hungarian leader Viktor Orbn, continuing support for autocrats





Former President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn on Friday, as the likely Republican presidential nominee continued his support for autocratic leaders who are part of a global pushback against democratic traditions.

Orbn has become an icon for some conservative populists for defending what he calls an illiberal democracy, replete with restrictions on immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. But he also repressed his country's press and justice system and reorganized the country's political system to keep his party in power while maintaining the closest relationship with Russia of any country in the European Union.

In the United States, Trump's allies have adopted Orbn's approach. On Thursday, as foreign dignitaries flocked to Washington, D.C., ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Orbn skipped the White House and instead spoke at the Heritage Foundation, a group of conservative think tank overseeing Project 2025, the effort to create a blueprint for Trump's next term.

Support families, fight illegal immigration and defend the sovereignty of our nations. This is the common ground for cooperation between conservative forces in Europe and the United States, Orbn wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after his appearance in Heritage.

He then flew to Florida, where he met with Trump Friday afternoon at the former president's beachfront compound at Mar-a-Lago. Orbn posted footage on his Instagram account of him and his team meeting with Trump and the former president's staff, then of the prime minister walking through the compound and handing Melania Trump a giant bouquet of flowers.

In the video, Trump praised Orbn to a laughing crowd. He's a non-controversial character because he says, “This is how it's going to be, and that's it.” RIGHT? Trump said of the Hungarian prime minister. He's the boss.

Orbn's approach appeals to Trump conservatives, who have abandoned their embrace of limited government and free markets for a system that sides with their own ideology, said Dalibor Rohac, a researcher at American Enterprise Institute.

They want to use the tools of government to reward their friends and punish their opponents, which is what Orbn did, Rohac said.

The meeting also comes as Trump has continued to embrace authoritarians of all ideological stripes. He praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean President Kim Jong Un. Orbns' government reciprocated, repeatedly praising the former president.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt posted from Palm Beach on Friday, praising Trump's strength and suggesting the world would be more peaceful if he were still president.

If Donald Trump had been elected president of the United States in 2020, the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, would not have broken out and the conflict in the Middle East would have been resolved much more quickly, he writes.

Orbn has served as Hungarian prime minister since 2010. The following year, his party, Fidesz, used its two-thirds majority in the legislature to rewrite the country's constitution. He changed the retirement age of judges, forcing hundreds into early retirement, and placed responsibility for appointing new judges in the hands of a single politician, widely accused of acting on behalf of Fidesz.

Fidesz then drafted a new media law and established a nine-member council to serve as the country's media regulator. All nine members are appointed by Fidesz, which media watchdogs say has facilitated a major decline in press freedom and plurality.

The country's legislative lines have been redrawn to protect Fidesz members and no major news outlet criticizes Orbns' government, making it almost impossible for his party to lose elections, analysts say.

Orbn supported Trump's re-election efforts and had frosty relations with the Biden administration, which pointedly did not invite Hungary to a democracy summit it hosted after the president took office. Hungarian officials have accused Biden's ambassador to the country, former human rights lawyer David Pressman, of interfering in the government's internal affairs.

Earlier this week, Hungary opposed Biden's choice of a former Dutch prime minister to become NATO's new commander, which could block the nomination.

The Hungarian leader also enthusiastically supported Trump's latest presidential campaign, issuing a message encouraging Trump to keep fighting after being hit by the first of four criminal charges filed against him last year. Last week, Orbn said a victory for the former president would be the only serious chance to end the war in Ukraine.

A Heritage show video posted by Orbns' political director showed the prime minister speaking to Vivek Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and supporting Trump . The Hungarian leader also met with Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser who remains an active ally of the ex-president and is active in global populist circles.

Orbns' visit this week comes after he signed a new national sovereignty law that criminalizes foreign support for political actors in Hungary, part of the prime minister's long-running battle against the European Union and international non-profit organizations criticizing its erosion of Hungarian democracy.

Orbn puts up this huge barrier to any interference in Hungarian elections, but Orbns interferes in all kinds of elections in other countries, said Kim Scheppele, a Princeton sociologist and expert on Hungary.

Orbn is part of a small group of conservative populists who have publicly aligned themselves with American conservatives trying to oust Biden in November. Last month, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Argentine President Javier Milei spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington. Orbn was a featured speaker at the 2022 event, after which he met with Trump at the former president's golf course in New Jersey.

Several conservative populists have won European elections in recent years, notably in Italy and Sweden. But the leaders of these countries have remained staunch opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, have not fought against the European Union government or taken steps that alarm democracy advocates as Orbn did.

Scheppele said the parallels between Trump and Orbn go beyond ideology. She noted that Orbn is not very religious but has become a hero to Christian conservatives for his hardline stances, much like Trump.

The two men also face a similar electoral dilemma, she added.

They have the same problem, Scheppele said. How do you take advantage of a really solid base, which is not a real majority, at election time?

___

Riccardi reported from Denver and Spike from Budapest. Associated Press Politics Editor Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

