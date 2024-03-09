Politics
Will young Indonesians be the engine of its economic growth?
In the world's third-largest democracy, young citizens have greater influence than ever. They also have greater responsibility for delivering on Indonesia's ambitious plans to grow the economy and have a greater say on the global stage, helping to address a myriad of challenges ranging from job creation to climate change.
For the first time, more than half of registered voters (52%) on Valentine's Day general elections were less than 40, with a third under 30 years old. Candidates in the social media-savvy country reached voters with TikTok videos, K-pop memes and AI-generated cartoons. According to exit polls, the winner was Prabowo Subianto, 72, whose running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, appears poised to become Indonesia's youngest vice president.
“I thank Prabowo for allowing young people to be part of the journey to a golden Indonesia,” said Gibran, whose father is current President Joko Widodo. Widodo called on Indonesia's “golden generation” of young citizens to increase the country's global influence. Promoting Russia's withdrawal from the occupied territories and a just and lasting peace for Ukraine are high on the list of areas where Indonesia can exert influence.
If confirmed victorious, Prabowo and Gibran would assume leadership of the country at a time when the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine, now in its third year, continues to dampen global economic growth, hurting potential of Indonesia and disregarding the principle of territorial integrity, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
Ukraine helped Indonesia gain freedom in the 1940s
“In Indonesian national life, young people have played a very important role from the beginning,” said Tamalia Alisjahbana, social and cultural editor of the Indonesian newspaper Independent Observer. In the struggle for Dutch independence, “our freedom fighters were all young,” she said. “The first Indonesian prime minister was 36, just like Gibran, and the ministers were under 30.”
Ukraine played an unlikely but key role in this struggle for freedom. By early 1946, the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic was the first member of the United Nations to bring the issue of Indonesian independence to the UN Security Council. A parade to thank Ukraine took place in Yogyakarta in February.
Today, like Indonesians in the 1940s, Ukrainians “just want to be free,” Alisjahbana said. “Back then, Ukraine was helping us at the UN. Maybe now it's time for us to repay that debt,” she said.
Going for gold in 2045
Indonesian youth, who also played a transformative role in the struggle for democracy in the 1990s, now face another historic challenge: realizing the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045. Widodo's sweeping plan, backed by all his potential successors during the election campaign, aims to become a high-income developed country and the world's fifth-largest economy by the 100th anniversary of independence.
Policymakers say the key to realizing this vision is harnessing Indonesia's “demographic dividend”, in which the number of workers of productive age (15 to 65 years) will peak in 2030-35. “Here we don't take a leisurely stroll, nor a sprint either,” Widodo explained. in November. “What we are doing is a marathon to reach Golden Indonesia.”
Polls show that millennials and Generation Z are the most anxious demographic group on the topics of unemployment, poverty and corruption. However, a huge opportunity also awaits them. In addition to economic transformation, including the transition to greener energy, they are also essential to support the country's growth and become THE first average power.
“There is a real aspiration on the part of all candidates to make Indonesia a great country, no longer an indifferent country, but a more active global player that Indonesia can punch according to its weight,” said Lina Alexandra , responsible for international relations at the Center. for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, during a Chatham House webinar in early February 2024.
Young people play an increasingly important role in Indonesian diplomacy because they “follow the news very quickly via social networks and are very critical in linking external or foreign policy issues to domestic issues,” she said. told Business Insider.
Young Indonesian academics, activists and journalists joined the EU Peace for Ukraine Forum in Jakarta last July. They included Safina Maulida, of the pro-democracy group Milk Tea Alliance Indonesia, who led an anti-war protest outside the Russian embassy in Jakarta, and Abigail Limuria, co-founder of the website Bijak Memilih (Choose Wisely), who helps young Indonesians understand the political landscape. .
Indonesian youth and its leaders have spoken out in support of global peace and prosperity. “Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries is a principle that must be respected by all nations, without exception,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. in January.
Indonesia's democratic partners hope that Prabowo will build on Jokowi's initiatives to advocate for a peace solution that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
