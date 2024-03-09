President Erdoğan offers Turkey as platform for new negotiations between Ukraine and Russia





Zelensky and Erdoğan. Stock photo:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has once again offered his country as a platform for negotiations between kyiv and Moscow, including for a “peace summit” with Russian participation. Source: Erdoğan at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda Erdoğan said that during the meeting with the Ukrainian president, he shared his sincere observations and thoughts on the Russian-Ukrainian war and emphasized that Turkey supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as a stable peace. Advertisement: Erdoğan stressed that the war “has an increasingly negative influence” and expressed frustration that the potential of the negotiating platform created by Turkey in March 2022 has not been exploited. “Since the beginning, we have been contributing and are currently contributing to the end of the war through negotiations. We are ready to hold a peace summit involving Russia,” Erdoğan said. He added that Ankara had offered support for new agreements between Ukraine and Russia, such as the Black Sea grain deal. Zelensky stressed that he discussed with Erdoğan the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland and that he counted on Turkey's leadership for the implementation of this initiative. Zelensky's statement suggests that Erdoğan was trying to convince him to involve Russia in this format during the negotiations, although he did not say so directly. “On the format of the inaugural summit… We do not understand how those who blockade, destroy everything and kill everyone can be invited. We want results: a just peace for Ukraine. So let the civilized countries develop a detailed plan and achieve results. with this first, and then we can involve Russian representatives ready for a just peace,” Zelenskyy stressed. Background: Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara continues to support a peaceful settlement of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine and is ready to offer a platform for relevant “negotiations.” Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, stressed the need to hold negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible. Support UP or become our boss!

