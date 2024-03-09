Donald Trump gets his hands on the identity of his jurors





Former President Donald Trump will know the names of his jurors – but not their addresses – the judge has ruled at his upcoming trial in New York over hush money allegations, citing concerns of harassment and bias.

In an order issued Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan granted motions filed by prosecutors on Feb. 22 seeking to restrict the disclosure of jurors' names to parties involved in the case and to limit knowledge of their home or business addresses to lead attorneys for each party. In his decision, he referred to “the likelihood of bribery, jury tampering, physical injury or harassment.”

Trump's legal team agreed to both requests, on the condition that the jurors' names could be released to other legal staff and consultants involved in the trial, which is scheduled to begin March 25.

Trump faces 34 charges of falsifying business records in connection with alleged secret payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by his then-lawyer Michael Cohen during the 2016 campaign.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump attends a pretrial hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15 in New York.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she received $130,000 from Cohen to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen said she was reimbursed by Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and has denied any financial wrongdoing.

Merchan stressed that the courtroom would not be closed to the public for the duration of the trial and that access to the court “will not be limited in any way as a result of these protective measures.”

He also ordered that parties involved in the trial submit “proposed neutral explanations” to jurors as to why their names and addresses were withheld that “minimize any potential harm to either party.” other of the parties”.

A third request from prosecutors asked the court “to explicitly notify [the] defendant that any harassing or disruptive behavior that threatens the safety or integrity of the jury may result in the defendant losing access to the names of the jurors.

Trump's team asked Merchan to reject the request. The judge reserved the right to issue the warning while awaiting a ruling on another request to restrict out-of-court statements regarding the trial.

However, as MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted, the order contained “textual exchanges [from previous hearings] with Trump and/or his attorney where they acknowledge the court's expectations regarding his conduct and how that might impact Trump's rights to participate in the trial,” suggesting that “Merchan is watching closely.”

Trump has drawn the ire of judges presiding over other cases he is involved in for his public remarks about the trials.

During Trump's recent civil fraud trial in New York, Judge Arthur Engoron silenced the former president after he made several statements claiming that a court staffer was politically biased against him. Trump was fined twice for violating the silence order, which he said violated his First Amendment rights.

An order of silence was also put in place by Judge Tanya Chutkan for Trump's trial on federal charges of allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, after he attempted to “influence and intimidate” a potential key witness. Trump said the order would restrict his political campaign.

Some commentators speculated that jurors' names would be leaked. Newsweek reached out to Trump's lawyer via email Friday for comment.

