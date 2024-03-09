Jokowi inaugurates mosque in Karanganyar worth Rp101 billion, inspired by Nabawi's splendor





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inaugurated the Madaniyah Grand Mosque in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java Province on Friday, March 8, 2024. Jokowi led the ceremony after performing Friday prayers. The Madaniyah Grand Mosque was designed taking inspiration from the Nabawi Mosque in Medina. This place of worship was built from 2019 to 2021 with funds worth IDR 101 billion from the Karanganyar Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD). The construction of this mosque coincided with the celebration of Karanganyar's 101st birthday, bringing deep significance to the local community. The Regent of Karanganyar for the period 2013-2023, Juliyatmono, who is also the Chairman of the Takmir of Madaniyah Mosque, expressed his gratitude for the presence of the President who agreed to perform Friday prayers and inaugurate the mosque. “This makes us proud because he is a president very loved by the people,” Juliyatmono said. Advertisement President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, General Commander of the TNI Agus Subiyanto and Acting. Governor of Central Java, Nana Sudjana. Jokowi traveled to Karanganyar after a working visit to East Java on Friday morning. In East Java, the President reviewed the readiness of defense equipment and Magetan and inaugurated the road in Madiun. During his visit to Karanganyar, Jokowi also attended the inauguration of the Paralympic Training Center in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java on Friday, March 8, 2024. This training center is expected to improve the performance of Indonesian Paralympic athletes. Editor's Pick: The story of Andreas, a UNJ student, son of a cake seller who was suddenly declared unfit to attend KJMU

