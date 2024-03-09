Fake images of Donald Trump with black supporters highlight concerns about how AI will be used in the 2024 election.





At first glance, images circulating online showing former President Donald Trump surrounded by groups of black people smiling and laughing may not seem like anything out of the ordinary, but a closer look is revealing.

Weird lighting and too-perfect details provide clues that they were all generated by artificial intelligence. The photos, which have no connection to the Trump campaign, emerged as Trump seeks to win over Black voters who polls show remain loyal to President Joe Biden.

The fabricated images, highlighted in a recent BBC investigation, provide further evidence to support warnings that the use of AI-generated images will only increase in the run-up to the general election of November. Experts said they highlight the danger that any group of Latinos, women and older male voters could be targeted with realistic images intended to mislead and sow confusion, as well as to demonstrate the need regulation around technology.

In a report released this week, researchers at the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate used several popular AI programs to show how easy it is to create realistic deepfakes that can fool voters. Researchers were able to generate images of Trump meeting with Russian agents, Biden stuffing a ballot box and armed militiamen at polling places, even though many of these AI programs claim to have rules prohibiting this type of content.

The center analyzed some of the recent fakes about Trump and black voters and determined that at least one was originally created as satire but was now being shared by Trump supporters as proof of his support among blacks.

Social media platforms and AI companies need to do more to protect users from the harmful effects of AI, said Imran Ahmed, CEO and founder of the center.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then these dangerously vulnerable image generators, coupled with traditional social media's dismal content moderation efforts, represent as powerful a tool as ever for bad actors aiming to mislead voters, Ahmed said. This is a wake-up call for AI companies, social media platforms, and lawmakers to act now or put American democracy at risk.

The images have sparked concern on both the right and the left that they could mislead people about the former president's support among African Americans. Some in Trump's orbit expressed frustration with the circulation of false images, saying the fabricated scenes undermined the Republican approach to black voters.

If you see a photo of Trump with black people and you don't see it posted on an official campaign or surrogate page, that didn't happen, said Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation. It is absurd to think that the Trump campaign should use AI to show support for black people.

Experts expect additional efforts to use AI-generated deepfakes to target specific voter blocs in key states, such as Latinos, women, Asian Americans and older conservatives , or any other demographic a campaign hopes to attract, mislead, or frighten. With dozens of countries holding elections this year, the challenges posed by deepfakes are a global problem.

In January, voters in New Hampshire received a robocall that imitated Biden's voice telling them, falsely, that if they voted in that state's primary, they would not be eligible to vote in the general election. A political consultant later admitted to creating the robocall, which may be the first known attempt to use AI to interfere with a US election.

Such content can have a corrosive effect even if it is not believed, according to a February study by Stanford University researchers examining the potential impacts of AI on black communities. When people realize that they cannot trust the images they see online, they may begin to neglect legitimate sources of information.

As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent and difficult to distinguish from human-generated content, individuals may become more skeptical and distrustful of the information they receive, the researchers wrote.

Even if it fails to deceive large numbers of voters, AI-generated content about voting, candidates, and elections can make it harder for anyone to distinguish fact from fiction, leading them to to ignore legitimate sources of information and fuels a loss of trust that undermines their confidence. faith in democracy while widening political polarization.

While false claims about candidates and elections are nothing new, AI is making it faster, cheaper, and easier than ever to create realistic images, videos, and audio files. When distributed on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook or X, AI deepfakes can reach millions of people before tech companies, government officials or legitimate media outlets are even aware of their existence .

AI has simply accelerated and rapidly advanced misinformation, said Joe Paul, a business executive and advocate who has worked to increase digital access among communities of color. Paul noted that Black communities often have this history of distrust in large institutions, including politics and media, which makes Black communities more skeptical of public narratives about them as well as fact-checking. facts intended to inform the community.

Digital literacy and critical thinking are a defense against AI-generated misinformation, Paul said. The goal is to enable people to critically evaluate information they encounter online. The ability to think critically is a lost art in all communities, not just black communities.

Subscribe to the Eye on AI newsletter to stay informed about how AI is shaping the future of business. Free registration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/03/08/fake-images-donald-trump-black-supporters-highlight-worries-ai-used-2024-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos