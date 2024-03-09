Former British leader Theresa May says she will leave Parliament before this year's election





Open this photo in the gallery: Former British Prime Minister Theresa May talks to schoolgirls during a football session, during a visit to St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Maidenhead, Berkshire, to mark International Day of the woman, March 8.Andrew Matthews/Associated Press Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she would step down as a lawmaker when an election is called this year, ending a 27-year parliamentary career that included three years leading the country during a troubled period Brexit. Mrs May told her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, that her work tackling human trafficking and modern slavery was taking up more of her time and I realized that in the future I would not be no longer able to do my job as a journalist. MP in the way that I think is right and that my constituents deserve. Ms May, 67, has been the MP for Maidenhead, west London, since 1997. She held several government posts, including Home Secretary between 2010 and 2016, before being chosen as Conservative leader and Prime Minister in the chaos that followed. The British voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union. She was Britain's second female Prime Minister, after fellow Conservative Margaret Thatcher. Brexit ultimately derailed her premiership and she resigned as party leader and prime minister in mid-2019 after repeatedly failing to secure her divorce deal with the EU within a bitterly divided Parliament. She also had strained relations with then-US President Donald Trump, who accused her of botching Brexit. Unlike many former prime ministers, who often leave Parliament quickly after leaving office, Mrs May remained a backbench lawmaker while three Conservative successors, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, grappled with the political and economic consequences of Brexit. She has sometimes publicly criticized her more populist successors, particularly Mr. Johnson, whose political machinations contributed to her downfall. Mr Sunak tweeted that Mrs May defines what it means to be a civil servant. Mr Sunak must call an election by the end of the year, but the date is up to him. He said it would probably be in the fall. Opinion polls show the Conservatives, in power since 2010, trailing far behind the main opposition Labor Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-former-british-leader-theresa-may-says-shell-quit-parliament-before-an/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos