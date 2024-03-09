Judge denies Donald Trump's request to delay posting $83.3 million bail. Jean Carroll defamation judgment





The federal judge who oversaw a New York defamation trial that resulted in an $83.3 million award to a longtime magazine columnist who claims Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s has refused Thursday to relieve the ex-president of the financial consequences of the verdict.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Trump's lawyer in a written order that he would not delay deadlines for posting bond that would secure the 80-year-old writer. Jean Carroll may receive the award if the judgment survives appeals.

The judge said any financial harm to the Republican presidential nominee results from his slow response to the late January verdict in the defamation case stemming from statements Trump made about Carroll while he was president in 2019 after she revealed her allegations against him. in a memoir.

At the time, Trump accused her of fabricating allegations that he raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in the spring of 1996. Last May, during a trial in which Trump had not attended, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, finding that Trump sexually assaulted her but did not rape her, rape being defined by state law New York. It also concluded that he defamed her in statements made in October 2022.

Trump attended the January trial and briefly testified, although his remarks were severely limited by the judge, who had ruled that the jury must accept the May verdict and should only decide how much, if any, damages are owed. to Carroll for Trump 2019. statements. In his statements, Trump claimed he did not know Carroll and accused her of making up lies to sell books and harm him politically.

Trump's lawyers challenged the ruling, which included a $65 million punitive award, saying there was a good chance that sum would be reduced or eliminated on appeal.

In his order Thursday, Kaplan noted that Trump's lawyers waited 25 days to try to delay when bond was due to be posted. The judgment becomes final on Monday.

Mr. Trump's current situation is the result of his own delaying actions, Kaplan wrote.

The judge noted that Trump's lawyers sought to delay enforcement of the jury's sentence until three days after Kaplan ruled on their request to stay the jury's sentence pending consideration of their challenges to the judgment, as preparations to post bail could impose irreparable harm in the form of substantial costs.

Kaplan said, however, that expenses related to ongoing litigation do not constitute irreparable harm.

Mr. Trump has also not shown what expenses he might incur if he were required to post a bond or other security, under what conditions (if any) he might obtain a conventional bond, or post money or other security. other assets to guarantee payment of the judgment. , or any other circumstance relevant to the situation, the judge said.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, had no immediate comment.

Since the January verdict, a New York state court judge, in a separate case, has ordered Trump and his companies to pay $355 million in penalties over a year-long scheme to duping banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million.

