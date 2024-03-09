Anies Baswedan's Strategy To Prevent Jakarta Floods Accused Of Little Use

JAKARTA – Anies Baswedan is confident that he can overcome the Jakarta floods. The Governor of DKI Jakarta from 2017 to 2022 participated in racking his brains to find a solution. The new strategy has been deployed. The One Million Recipe Well project, its name. Every corner of Jakarta is part of the subdivision made up of infiltration wells.

Problems arise. Anies is considered reckless in dedicating only one solution. The steps for making recipe wells are not very useful. Every time it rains, the high intensity of Jakarta's floods is still present.

Each Jakarta leader has his own studies on flood control. In fact, his studies are often considered the best. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) – Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) also believed that he could scare away the floods from Jakarta.

The Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta for the period 2012-2017 have prepared a series of measures ranging from flood prevention to management. Both believe that the fight against floods in Jakarta cannot be limited to one step. A series of preventive measures and countermeasures are prepared.

Jokowi-Ahok wants to add Green Open Space (RTH) and Blue Open Space (RTB) to the standardized Ciliwung River. Ahok also added this step by training Public Infrastructure and Facilities Management Officers (PPSU) in each kelurahan.

The effort was enormous. However, flooding may still have been present in Jakarta. It rained heavily and Jakarta's two leaders often couldn't sleep thinking about when the floods might recede. DKI Jakarta's new captain, Anies Baswedan, did not want to lose.

He believes his leadership can solve the flooding problem in Jakarta. He wants to appear different from the former leader of DKI Jakarta. He refused to continue with the Ciliwung River normalization project. Anies is actually interested in new tactics.

Anies has confidently launched a project to build 1.8 million infiltration wells or also known as vertical drainage since 2018. A solution believed to be accurate. Anies hailed infiltration wells as a solution capable of absorbing rainwater.

Infiltration wells can also maintain soil quality and replenish groundwater reserves. Aka, once built, the benefits can be felt by the whole of Jakarta. Anies did not forget to complement his efforts by urging Jakarta residents to build infiltration wells independently.

Anies stressed the importance of every citizen being responsible for ensuring that water does not overflow into the streets. Apart from being disciplined in not littering, he also called for the construction of more infiltration wells.

The diameter can vary from 60 centimeters to one meter and can be placed in the yard. Properties such as schools, office buildings and apartments with a large courtyard should promote the construction of this well,” said Laraswatiwas Anwar in his writings in Kompas Daily titled Governor of DKI Jakarta Urges Residents to Build Infiltration Wells (2020).

The infiltration well construction project has started. Anies and the DKI Jakarta Government believe that this project will bring significant results. In fact, it's far from burning. The presence of infiltration wells is not of much use.

This condition is not due to the fact that the newly made infiltration wells only reach thousands of people, far from the target of 1.8 million. It all comes down to the receiving well project which is not really the main solution to prevent flooding in Jakarta. Other countries do not even have “dedicated” vertical drainage solutions to prevent flooding.

The construction of infiltration wells in Anies' style has attracted criticism here and there. The construction of infiltration wells is the most emphasized. Information related to the haphazard construction work disturbs motorcyclists/cars who flock to social networks.

This situation was exacerbated by the presence of thousands of infiltration wells which did not help much when it rained and continued to water Jakarta. Floods still greet Jakarta as usual. This condition makes the infiltration well program a waste of budget.

The lawyer's owner was asked to reconsider the plan. Instead of forcing itself to build a million prescription wells, the DKI Jakarta government can act more optimally to prevent flooding by implementing the Ciliwung River Normalization Project, etc.

Infiltration wells are just one way to deal with flooding, but they are not the main thing. The government cannot rely on millions of infiltration wells to absorb heavy rainfall because their capacity is very limited.

For example, one million infiltration wells in Jakarta can hold around two billion liters of water. If precipitation is evenly distributed up to 1 millimeter, the water spilled amounts to approximately 661.5 million liters. With lubricants, all infiltration wells can only accommodate precipitation of up to 3 millimeters. Even though the lowest rainfall in DKI this year alone reached 12.1 millimeters and the highest exceeded a thousand millimeters,” wrote the Tempo Magazine report titled Salah Target Sumur Infiltration (2021).

