Donald Trump just angered Republicans with a single message





Former President Donald Trump ruffled some Republican feathers Friday when he refuted President Joe Biden's claims about the COVID-19 vaccine, taking credit for hastening their introduction amid the pandemic.

Trump, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, took to Truth Social, his social media platform, on Thursday to make his own real-time comments during Biden's State of the Union address , criticizing the president as they likely prepare to face off against each other in November in a 2020 election rematch. During his speech, Biden addressed issues ranging from the economy, reproductive rights, foreign policy and aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, while touting how his administration helped the United States leave the coronavirus behind.

“The pandemic no longer controls our lives,” Biden said. “The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer, turning setback into payback. That's what America does.”

Trump called Biden's entire speech “the angriest, least compassionate, and worst State of the Union address ever delivered,” calling it “an embarrassment to our country!” »

He also took offense to Biden taking credit for ending the pandemic, while parroting the president's exact words.

“'The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer – Turning setback into payback!' You're welcome, JOE, NINE MONTHS APPROVAL TIME AGAINST THE 12 YEARS IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!” he wrote Thursday in his article Truth Social which has been liked more than 22,000 times.

Newsweek has contacted the White House by email for comment.

However, Trump received backlash from some in the Republican Party on X, formerly Twitter, who characterized the ex-president's pursuit of vaccine-related arguments as inducing immense “anger.”

Former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on March 5. The former president ruffled some feathers in his own base when he took credit for… Hopeful Donald Trump is seen at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 5. The former president ruffled some feathers in his own base when he took credit for COVID-19 vaccines. More from CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

“The amount of anger I feel about this cannot be quantified in words,” Tracy Beanz, editor-in-chief of UncoverDC, wrote Friday.

“Almost everything that makes you angry about the government's authoritarian response to the pandemic started with the Trump administration,” wrote commentator Matt Kibbe. “Reminder: Biden simply doubled down on the same policies.”

Rumble personality Ryan Matta wrote that this was a valid reason to stop purchasing “MAGA gear,” adding, “@realDonaldTrump will be wearing the @pfizer hat at his next rally!” WTF is wrong with this man? Who the F*** is this? I would say this shit! ​​We all have friends, family and children, we know who we are being murdered by these vaccines! Y’all need to have a come-to-Jesus moment with this man REALLY FAST! HOLY SHIT THIS MAKES MY BLOOD BOIL and I'll take a bullet for Trump!

It's not just conservatives who have criticized Trump for touting the virtues of vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., an independent presidential candidate who was also described by some as anti-vaccine because of his skepticism about the effectiveness of these drugs, criticized Trump's message.

“Donald Trump has clearly not learned from his Covid-era mistakes,” he wrote on “Recommended for the elderly. Even more disturbing is the documented damage caused by this bullet to so many innocent children and adults who suffer from myocarditis, pericarditis, and brain inflammation.”

Trump, who contracted COVID during his presidency, has repeatedly encouraged Americans to examine the so-called benefits of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential alternative to vaccines made by big drug companies.

However, he has also changed his mind somewhat when it comes to the effectiveness of vaccines offered by companies like Pfizer.

In June 2023, the former president told conservative podcast host David Brody that his administration's “Operation Warp Speed,” which helped rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, could have saved 100 million lives worldwide.

“I was able to get something approved that turned out to have saved many lives,” Trump said, avoiding anti-vaccine rhetoric.

In another interview that same month with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump admitted that discussing the COVID vaccine as a Republican was “not a nice thing to say.”

Meanwhile, Biden's link between COVID vaccines and cancer has also been disputed, although a Newsweek fact check found that the mRNA technology used to develop COVID vaccines is being used in new trials to potentially treat a wide range of cancers.

Last August, the White House announced $24 million in funding that would, in part, explore the use of mRNA vaccine technology in cancer treatment.

