How the Internet of Things can help create a new, better normal





The technology is already available to make this change and many companies are already taking advantage of it. IDC predicts that businesses will invest up to $1.1 trillion in IoT by 2023. Meanwhile, cellular IoT connections, fueled by the rise of 5G, will reach 3.5 billion by the same year . Just as Covid-19 has pushed us all apart, technology has brought us all closer together. And, as we adapt to the new normal, IoT will enable us to build a better future. Covid-19 has been a brutal stress test for many businesses. Entire industries experienced more disruption in a few months in 2020 than in the previous decade. As we slowly emerge from this crisis, businesses must reassess what the status quo looks like. To do this, many will look to digital transformation to achieve the agility, intelligence and scalability needed to respond to a changing world and help employees and customers thrive. According to research conducted for Vodafone's May 2020 IoT Spotlight report, 84% of businesses felt that IoT provided business continuity during the pandemic and 95% saw a positive ROI. Even before the pandemic, the era of the Internet of Things was well underway, with one in three businesses using the technology. The rollout of 5G has enabled more devices to be connected. But, in the midst of a global health and economic crisis, many companies are struggling to articulate the benefits of adopting new technologies that are often perceived as complex. A study by digital security company Gemalto shows that 48% of businesses struggle to detect Internet of Things security vulnerabilities on their network. Half of organizations said the cost of implementation was also a major barrier, while maintenance and integration of existing technologies were also key issues. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to review the way they operate and, in many cases, reassess how they spend their money, says Anne Sheehan, commercial director at Vodafone UK. So, for those who believe that IoT is a technology that is only profitable in the long term, this could discourage investment. I think that would be a mistake, because IoT today has the potential to be truly transformative. It might even help your business survive. Many of the frustrations felt by businesses that have implemented or attempted to implement Internet of Things technologies can be resolved by taking a more holistic approach. Vodafone Business specializes in end-to-end solutions that are modular, scalable and able to integrate with existing systems. Having the physical network and management and control infrastructure needed to realize the benefits of the Internet of Things is essential, as are co-created custom solutions that provide access to any business wishing to make the transition. a wide range of expertise and technologies. To further strengthen its Internet of Things expertise, Vodafone Business has partnered with IoT.nxt, enabling it to offer a wider range of end-to-end Internet of Things solutions. Founded in 2015, IoT.nxt is a Vodafone-owned software development company specializing in dynamic hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things and recently rated the best-in-class IoT platform for the edge, data management, monitoring and usability by MachNation. By combining IoT.nxts secure platform, sensors, software and frameworks with its own decades of experience in hosting connectivity and extensive support, Vodafone Business aims to help its customers make even smarter decisions and to develop a competitive advantage in the most challenging economic environment for a generation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/sponsored/story/vodafone-iot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos