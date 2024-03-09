I will support Donald Trump





Despite his criticism of the former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is lining up behind Donald J. Trump as the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Sununu championed the candidacy of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. But now that Haley has suspended her campaign, Sununu is reiterating his commitment to supporting whichever candidate Republicans choose to challenge President Biden.

I will support the ticket. I'm going to support Donald Trump, Sununu told WMUR's Adam Sexton on Thursday. But my focus will definitely be here in the state.

Sununu said the Biden administration has demonstrated financial irresponsibility, poor management and a failure to understand the country's current immigration challenges. So, he said, he supports Trump as the Republican alternative to Biden.

Marisa Nahem, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign in New Hampshire, responded by contrasting the two candidates.

Donald Trump brags about overturning Roe, promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act, believes we should end school shootings and systematically attacks our veterans and their military families, the campaign said in a statement . President Biden has worked to strengthen New Hampshire communities, protect the rights of Granite Staters and lower costs for families, while Donald Trump campaigns on his agenda of revenge and retaliation against himself and his ultra-rich friends. The contrast couldn't be clearer.

Sununu also stands by his past criticism of Trump and disagrees with Trump on some issues. Trump's claim that he should have absolute presidential immunity for his conduct in office, for example, is crazy, Sununu said.

After the GOP's disappointing election performances in 2018, 2020 and 2022, Sununu told CNN's Anderson Cooper last year that Trump has been a drag on the party and will continue to hamper its chances in down-ballot elections in 2024. He called Trump a three-time loser and a four-time loser.

Trump fired back, calling Sununu a loser who ran for president without having the courage to announce it. Sununu, who publicly toyed with the idea of ​​launching a presidential campaign but ultimately decided against it, responded in January by suggesting that Trump is too old to communicate effectively.

The Sununus beef with Trump isn't exactly fresh. He hit the headlines in 2022 by calling the former president [expletive] mad. And just two weeks ago, at POLITICO's Governors Summit, Sununu said the Republican Party won't always be the party of Trump. Holes come and go, he said. But America is here to stay.

This article has been updated to include a statement from the Biden campaign.

