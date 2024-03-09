Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP rally in Siliguri on March 9 to inaugurate infrastructure worth over Rs 4,500 crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit northern West Bengal on Saturday, which will be his third trip to the state this month. During the visit, the prime minister will unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore in Siliguri, the region's largest city, and then address a BJP rally. The Prime Minister will inaugurate several electrification projects of railway lines which will benefit the people of northern West Bengal and neighboring areas, according to an official statement. These railway lines are Eklakhi-Balurghat section, Barsoi-Radhikapur section, Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Haldibari section, Siliguri-Aluabari section via Bagdogra and SiliguriSivokAlipurduar JunctionSamuktala section, he said. It will also inaugurate the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram-Nimtita section and automatic blocking signaling in the Ambari-Falakata-Aluabari section. The Prime Minister will also launch a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur, he said. These projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods and contribute to job creation and economic growth in the region, the statement said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two national highway projects worth Rs 3,100 crore in West Bengal. These are the four-lane Ghospukur-Dhupguri section and the four-lane Islampur bypass on NH 27. The Ghospukur-Dhupguri section is part of the North-South Transport Corridor, connecting eastern India with rest of the country. “After the government programme, the Prime Minister will address a rally at Kawakhali Ground in Siliguri,” a BJP leader said. During the previous two trips this month, the Prime Minister visited different districts of southern West Bengal: Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas, considered the stronghold of the TMC. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept northern West Bengal, which the Prime Minister is visiting this time. On March 1, the Prime Minister unveiled projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district, and on March 2, he unveiled projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar in Nadia. On March 6, he inaugurated several metro projects in Kolkata. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

