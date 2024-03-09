Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates Paralympic training center in Karanganyar





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) laid the foundation stone or revolutionary Paralympic Training Center, in Karanganyar, Central Java, Friday (03/08/2024). The president said that the long-initiated training center was built to improve the achievements of Indonesian Paralympic athletes. I hope training center “For Paralympic athletes, this can best be used for training, motivation and so that we can all train hard and achieve better results,” the president said. The President said that the Paralympic Athletes Training Center was built on an area of ​​8 hectares and at a cost of IDR 409 billion. The construction of a training center with complete facilities of international standards is expected to be completed this year. “The Karanganyar Paralympic Training Center will consist of a sports building, a sports building, a dormitory and a sports field. The GOR will be equipped with a main swimming pool, a pondrecovery“There is something for boccia, for shooting, for table tennis, for badminton and a multifunctional room,” he said. With its location near Mount Lawu and fresh air, it is hoped that this training center can become an ideal place for athletes to train. President Jokowi also expressed hope that the achievements of Indonesian athletes, especially in the ASEAN Paralympics and Asian Paralympics, can continue to improve. I am happy because in SEA Games, I always win first place, among them ASEAN Paralympic Games [peringkat] 6, sometimes [peringkat] 8, but the last [peringkat] 6 is very good. In Southeast Asia, it's still the overall champion, it's still the overall champion. “I hope that the achievements made will improve and become a source of inspiration, while making the nation and the state proud,” he said. President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo and Acting TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto. Acting Central Java Governor Nana Sudjana. Regent of Karanganyar Timotius Suryadi, General Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Senny Marbun and special staff of President Angkie Yudistia.(TGH/UN)

