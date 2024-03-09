Politics
What is wrong with the way political parties are financed? DW 03/08/2024
The most obvious thing about India's political finance system is that it is opaque to the public eye, with politicians and election officials repeatedly and openly acknowledging their failure to provide transparency.
In mid-February, India's Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond system, which allowed donors to send unlimited funds to parties of their choice, and to do so anonymously.
The tool was implemented six years ago. Since then, many have called it unconstitutional, with the Supreme Court eventually agreeing and proclaiming that it infringes on citizens' right to information. This historic decision challenges the position taken by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But even without electoral obligations, the system remains problematic.
“As supporters of political reforms celebrated the Supreme Court judgment, we returned to the pre-election bond system where 70% of all donations were in cash,” SY Quraishi, the former chief commissioner, told DW of India's elections. “We’re back to square one.”
India is preparing for general elections due by May. Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term in power.
The election is shaping up to be the most expensive in Indian history, with rival campaigns and state spending on organizing the election reaching a combined cost of $14.4 billion (13 .27 billion) according to the estimate of the New Delhi-based Center for Media Studies, which monitors politics. expenses.
Divide large donations into smaller cash gifts
The Election Commission requires all political parties to disclose their direct contributions above 20,000 rupees ($241/$222) in their annual reports. But donors have been known to split their contributions in cash amounts below this threshold, which requires no disclosure. And this program represents the lion's share of political financing.
“The problem is contributions below Rs 20,000 which no one is talking about. There has been an outcry over electoral bonds, but these donations are also very problematic,” said Shelly Mahajan, head of political party monitoring to the Association of Democrats. Reforms (ADR).
Election watchdogs like the ADR called for more transparency on funding, insisting it was the key to free and fair elections.
In a study spanning 11 years, the ADR showed that more than two thirds of all funds received between 2004 and 2015 by national and regional parties came from “unknown sources” and therefore could not be traced.
Other forms of direct contributions include the sale of coupons and various funds raised by parties at rallies. Although they are only a small slice of the pie, they are also unregulated, making them untraceable.
Experts say the opaque system breeds quid pro quo deals and corruption, some of which has been exposed by Indian media.
Parties drowned in “black money”
The use of “black money” in elections is an open secret. In India, “black money”, also called “dirty money”, refers to untaxed or illegal income.
A leading authority on the black economy, retired professor Arun Kumar of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, estimates that India's black economy accounts for about 62 percent of the country's gross domestic product. For this economy to survive, black money is invested in elections to bring dishonest parties and candidates to power, he wrote in a recent article for an Indian opinion editor. The booklet.
Although it is difficult to gauge the amount of dark money in elections, its impact is immense, making legal limits on political donations almost meaningless.
Donors are believed to pay 20 to 30 times the legal maximum amount in “black money” donations, Quraishi told DW.
Corrupt voters
Local media often reported how parties distributed alcohol, food, drugs, cigarettes and even cash to win votes. Politicians also pay to gather crowds of thousands at rallies to show their strength and popularity. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized drugs, alcohol and precious metals worth hundreds of millions of dollars from party workers.
“We found that money was even taken from ambulances, tankers, cars and planes of police officers and ministers,” Quraishi said.
Retired Major General Anil Verma, who currently heads election watchdog ADR, suggests that much of this funding comes from black money sources.
“Everyone can see it. The Election Commission sees it. They appoint election observers and all that, but it's like a game of cat and mouse between politicians and ECI officials,” said Verma.
No desire for reforms
Experts describe the situation as a vicious cycle, in which the people with the power to reform election finance are the very people who profit from a broken system.
“There is a distinct lack of political will,” Quraishi said. “Parties have come and gone, governments have come and gone, and no one has even bothered to look at our proposals. If they introduced reforms, it would be a disaster,” he said.
He recommends creating a national election fund where money donated by the public would be distributed to parties based on their electoral performance.
ADR leader Verma acknowledged that reforms are unlikely unless politicians are coerced. “They’re all happy, they’re making money,” he said. “It’s all about money.”
The verdict on electoral bonds, however, showed that change is possible. Now, activists like Verma and Quraishi are hoping for more similar verdicts from the Supreme Court, where several other queries on the funding system are pending.
Edited by: Darko Janjevic
