



Former British Prime Minister Therese May will not stand again, she said Friday, ending a 27-year career in Parliament marked by a tumultuous period at the head of the country as it was torn apart by Brexit . May, 67, became the latest in a long line of Conservative Party politicians to signal their departure from Parliament at an election later this year. Polls currently show that the ruling party is expected to lose power to the opposition Labor Party. May became Prime Minister in 2016 after then-leader David Cameron resigned following Britain s shock vote to leave the European Union . She was chosen by her peers in the Conservative Party to implement this unprecedented decision, for which her predecessor had left no plans. After careful consideration, I realized that in the future I would no longer be able to do my job as a Member of Parliament in the way that I believe is right and that my constituents deserve. Theresa May, British MP But she resigned three years later, failing to deliver Brexit on time or finding a way to convince Parliament to approve her exit plan, leaving Parliament in charge. Boris Johnson who galvanized much of the nation around his vision of leaving Britain.

Since leaving office, she has remained an MP for her constituency in south-east England, but she said on Friday that her fight against modern slavery and human trafficking was taking more and more time from her of time. For this reason, after careful thought and reflection, I realized that in the future I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP (Member of Parliament) in the way that I believe to be right and that my constituents deserve, she told her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser. Theresa May tops list of UK MPs' income from side hustles: Sky News Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to May, describing her as a fiercely loyal and relentless campaigner, and saying she defined what it meant to be a public servant. May's tenure was dominated by Brexit, overseeing one of the most disorderly periods in recent British political history as she strove to keep a party and country deeply divided over what withdrawal from Brexit meant. EU meant for the future. After inheriting a small parliamentary majority, in 2017 she sought to capitalize on an initial wave of popularity by calling early elections to win a larger mandate. Theresa May responded by announcing her resignation outside her role as British Prime Minister in May 2019. On Friday, May announced that she would step down as a lawmaker. Photo: Bloomberg But the plan backfired, with the Conservatives losing their overall majority and becoming dependent on the support of a small party to stay in power, making his efforts to get his Brexit plans through parliament even more difficult. Facing a series of inter-party rebellions and a parliamentary gridlock that tested the country's constitution to its limits, she resigned as prime minister in 2019, movingly describing the role as having been the honor of my life.

