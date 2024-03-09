Politics
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May, ousted by Brexit, resigns as lawmaker
May, 67, became the latest in a long line of Conservative Party politicians to signal their departure from Parliament at an election later this year. Polls currently show that the ruling party is expected to lose power to the opposition Labor Party.
Since leaving office, she has remained an MP for her constituency in south-east England, but she said on Friday that her fight against modern slavery and human trafficking was taking more and more time from her of time.
For this reason, after careful thought and reflection, I realized that in the future I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP (Member of Parliament) in the way that I believe to be right and that my constituents deserve, she told her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser.
May's tenure was dominated by Brexit, overseeing one of the most disorderly periods in recent British political history as she strove to keep a party and country deeply divided over what withdrawal from Brexit meant. EU meant for the future.
After inheriting a small parliamentary majority, in 2017 she sought to capitalize on an initial wave of popularity by calling early elections to win a larger mandate.
But the plan backfired, with the Conservatives losing their overall majority and becoming dependent on the support of a small party to stay in power, making his efforts to get his Brexit plans through parliament even more difficult.
Facing a series of inter-party rebellions and a parliamentary gridlock that tested the country's constitution to its limits, she resigned as prime minister in 2019, movingly describing the role as having been the honor of my life.
