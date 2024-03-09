Economic goals in the coded language of Chinese leaders

China's Two Sessions Congress, which began this week, is the country's most important political event of the year. To understand the issues, it is useful to master the language of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Terms such as new productive forces and three new forces seem vague, but they say a lot about the party's agenda during the 10 days of the congress.

China's annual political extravaganza has reached cruising speed. The Two Sessions congress of two of the country's most important political bodies has already discussed economic recovery, military modernization, foreign relations and the Taiwan issue.

During the event, nearly 3,000 members of China's National People's Congress (NPC) parliament meet to set the legislative agenda for the coming year. The 2023 session set the roadmap for more than 2,000 measures that were adopted, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Alongside the NPC meeting, the congress also hosts the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a body meant to provide advice on the year's political priorities. Some 2,000 members of the CCP and civil society debate under the watchful eye of Beijing.

Both sessions are supervised by Chinese media as the best way for a foreign observer to understand how “Chinese democracy” works. They can thus offer a good reading of the political climate in China provided they understand the language used by the CCP. One of the best ways to build literacy is to spot buzzwords that keep coming up, as reported Bloomberg News.

Most of them may seem obscure at first glance. What does Chinese President Xi Jinping mean by the new productive forces? What are three new developments that participants in the Two Sessions often refer to? Knowing how to interpret these terms “allows us to understand the main developments in the economic and social policy of Xi Jinping and the government, beyond the official announcements”, estimates Marc Lanteigne, sinologist at the Arctic University of Norway.

These buzzwords are also a way of implicitly recognizing one's mistakes. Chinese leaders will never clearly say no, but the coded language often heralds changes in direction, and thus a tacit acknowledgment that something is no longer working, Lanteigne says.

To help make sense of all this, FRANCE 24 examined three terms used during these two sessions that can help clarify the CCP's true perspective on China's economic and social situation, a view that is not necessarily obvious in official media and public statements.

The “new productive forces”

Xi has used the phrase since at least September, but the Chinese president never clarifies what forces he is summoning to save the country's economy.

He recalled them during both sessions to assert that they would enable China to easily reach a growth target of 5 percent.

The “new productive forces” are “a modern version of the expressions used by all Chinese leaders since Mao Zedong to designate the economic sectors which will be favored,” explains Lanteigne.

The sinologist bets that Xi is referring to services, particularly financial and technological, with the 2024 version of “productive forces”.

By invoking new forces, Xi also aims to sideline the “old” engines of Chinese growth. In other words, the president indicates that it is time to stop “betting everything on investments in infrastructure and real estate”, estimates Lanteigne, who expects a reduction in the construction of highways and railways. . Real estate developers, shaken by the fall of debt-ridden Evergrande, have received confirmation that saving them is no longer a government priority, he adds.

'Have more'

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has put the country's “AI plus” initiative on the map. He made it the cornerstone of the “work report” published Tuesday by the APN.

Here again, “the contours of this concept are very vague”, believes Lanteigne. The main idea is to support artificial intelligence in all sectors of the economy. But how, when and where to start? “We will have to wait for the details, but the ambition is clear: to make AI a driving force in the economy and to boost research into artificial intelligence,” he says.

China is far from being the only country to focus on AI: since the advent of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence has become everyone's hot topic. But it is the “more” that is supposed to distinguish China’s commitment.

“By adding a ‘plus’, the authorities want to give the impression that China is already at the next stage,” explains Lanteigne.

The term suggests that Beijing has already mastered AI and is now looking for the best ways to use it. It also aims to counter the image of a country which is fall behind. Blame it on ChatGPT and its clones: all these tools come from the West, and a narrative is starting to develop suggesting that China is struggling to catch up.

The “three new”

The expression has been gaining popularity for more than a year in media and economic circles, as highlighted by Citigroup bank. report published in January 2024. During recent debates within the NPC, Li said he was delighted that “the three new ones experienced 30% growth in one year.”

The term refers to solar panels, electric cars and batteries. It is not surprising that this term is being put forward at a time when the Chinese electric car champion BYD is displaying increasingly global ambitions, believes Lanteigne.

By using this term, the government is showing its support for a manufacturer whose commercial appetite is beginning to worry Western countries. In late February, US President Joe Biden called Chinese electric cars a risk to the United States. “national security”.

“It is also a concept which completes the idea of ​​‘new productive forces’”, explains Lanteigne. It is once again a question of turning the page: these “three new” are opposed to the “old” sectors of textiles and cheap electronics which have made China international glory.

China intends to show countries that it intends to remain “the factory of the world”, but now for technological products with high added value.

These three new pillars have one thing in common: “They aim to illustrate China’s ambition to evolve towards an eco-responsible economy,” explains Lanteigne.

Solar panels represent renewable energy, while electric cars and the batteries that power them symbolize the decarbonization of road traffic. The “three new” therefore also serve as a new slogan for a “green” China.

This article is a translation of the original in French.

