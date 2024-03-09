Politics of the week: Jokowi question anchors Golkar to KJMU revocation

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Political news concerning the elections is again in the spotlight of readers this week. Besides that, there is also some news Jokowi who will join the Party Golkarrevocation of Jakarta Excellent Student Card or KJMU unilaterally and several other news.

Here is a summary of the political news of the week which was widely debated by the public:

1. Jokowi would join Golkar

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will end his term in October 2024. After that, Jokowi was deemed to need a new political vehicle after his relationship with PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri broke down. Jokowi is currently still a bull-headed party cadre, but his relations have been strained since his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka ran as Prabowo's running mate.

Indonesia Political Review executive director Ujang Komarudin said Jokowi still needed support or support for his political existence.

“Jokowi will be cornered when he is no longer president if he does not control the Golkar party,” he said on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The reason, according to him, is that after his resignation, Jokowi had no more political power. .

Main report Tempo Journal The edition of Monday February 4, 2024 reports Jokowi's plans to join Golkar. This scenario has the potential to come true if Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia runs as general chairman of the Golkar Party at this year's National Conference.

Citing internal Golkar Party sources and Bahlil's colleagues, the chairman of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association 2015-2019 would grant a high position to Jokowi if he becomes head of the party with the banyan tree symbol.

However, when asked about this, Jokowi did not respond when asked about his chances of joining the Golkar party.

At Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, Monday, March 4, 2024, Jokowi only remained silent after he was asked whether he would join Golkar or return to Solo after retirement. Jokowi then smiled.

State Secretary Pratikno replied: “I haven't retired yet, I was asked to do so.”

2. DPD forms special committee on electoral fraud

Chairman of the Regional Representative Council or DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, said that the formation of this special committee or special committee was carried out after being agreed by DPD members during the 9th Plenary Session of the DPD RI.

“We ask the Secretary General to be attentive and prepare a follow-up to the formation of this special committee,” LaNyalla said in a written statement Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The former president of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) said that initially the formation of a special commission on fraud in the 2024 elections was proposed by a member of the South Sulawesi House of Representatives, Tamsil Linrung.

Tamsil said further follow-up was needed regarding complaints about electoral violations and fraud, which were not limited to simply being submitted to the Election Monitoring Body (Bawaslu). “So it’s not limited to Committee I, but it’s happening between committees so everyone can express their views,” LaNyalla said.

3. Right to the evolving questionnaire in the DPR

The right to an investigation to investigate fraud in the 2024 elections was one of the points raised during the DPR RI plenary session last Tuesday. It was recorded that three factions expressed the right to investigation, namely PDIP, PKS and PKB.

Taufik Basari, a member of the DPR from the NasDem faction, emphasized that his party still supports the deployment of the right of investigation, even though he did not speak at yesterday's plenary meeting. He said the support was officially expressed by NasDem Party Secretary General Hermawi Taslim in a joint position statement with the general secretaries of the PKB and PKS some time ago.

Syaifullah Tamliha, a member of the PPP faction in the House of Representatives, said the PPP was not yet interested in using the right of inquiry. Indeed, most PPP MPs are still handling the vote counting process for the legislative elections in their respective regions.

“So far, members of the PPP faction are not interested in using the right of inquiry,” Syaifullah said in a short message on Monday evening.

4. KJMU unilaterally revoked

The question of unilateral dismissal from KJMU echoed on X's social media. Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono responded to this question.

Heru explained that the change occurred due to a new mechanism in the first stage of KJMU admissions 2024. According to Heru, the DKI Education Department now uses data sources managed by the central government.

Data sources include the Integrated Social Protection Data or DTKS from February and November 2022, as well as January and December 2023, which belong to the Ministry of Social Affairs. This data is then compared to the Socio-Economic Registration or Regsosek data issued by the National Development Planning Agency, aka Bappenas.

“KJMU, KJP. So, the KJP KJMU of DKI Jakarta synchronized the data, the DTKS data which was approved in 2023, last December, November December by the Ministry of Social Affairs,” said Heru Budi in his statement in North Jakarta, Wednesday December 6, 2024. .

DANIEL A. FAJRI | ANDI ADAM | EKA YUDHA | JASMIN ADINDA