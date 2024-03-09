Zelensky urges Erdogan to bring back Crimean Tatars from Russian captivity





President Volodymyr Zelensky sent his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan a list of Ukrainian citizens, including Crimean Tatars, captured by Russia, following their meeting on March 8 in Istanbul. Russia illegally imprisoned 116 Crimean Tatars in February 2023, including activist Nariman Dzhelialov, who served as first deputy chairman of the Mejlis, a representative body of the Crimean Tatar people. “We must free them all: soldiers and civilians, those who were captured while defending their people and those who are repressed because of who they are,” Zelensky said. said during the joint press conference. According to Zelensky, the list of captured Crimean Tatars “has only grown longer” and “only a few people” were brought back through exchange procedures before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Zelensky expressed hope that Erdogan would help bring back more Crimean Tatars from Russian captivity, emphasizing that no other world leader was able to do so so far. “I am counting on President Erdogan. I am sure he will be able to do it (bring the Crimean Tatars back to Ukraine), at least he would try,” Zelensky said. Members of the Crimean Tatar community are routinely trumped up on charges of extremism and terrorism and sentenced to lengthy prison terms by kangaroo courts. Also, more than 5,000 human rights violations have been recorded in Crimea since the start of all-out war in 2022. Russia busy the peninsula in 2014 after the EuroMaidan revolution toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. Since then, the occupation authorities have carried out repressions against pro-Ukrainian activists and Crimean Tatars. Read also: In the shadow of war, the Kremlin continues to terrorize Crimean Tatars We've worked hard to bring you independent, local news from Ukraine. Consider support the Kyiv Independent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/zelensky-urges-erdogan-bring-crimean-210011425.html

