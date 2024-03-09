Turkish President Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks, despite the Turkish president's offer to host a peace summit between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose NATO member country has sought to balance its close relations with Ukraine and Russia, offered Friday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to host a peace summit between the two countries. Erdogan, who has repeatedly discussed brokering a peace deal, told a news conference in Istanbul after his meeting with Zelenskyy that he hoped Russia would accept Turkey's offer. From the beginning, we have contributed as much as possible to ending the war through negotiations,” Erdogan said. “We are also ready to host a peace summit in which Russia will also be associated. Ukraine remains determined not to engage directly with Russia in peace talks, and Zelensky has repeatedly said that the initiative for peace negotiations should lie with the invaded country. Zelensky said any peace negotiations must align with a 10-point plan he previously suggested, which includes food security, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, withdrawal of Russian troopsthe release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that during the first peace summit scheduled for this year in Switzerland, the possibility of reopening all Ukrainian ports, not only in Odessa but also in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, will be explored. Zelensky, who visited the shipyards where corvettes for the Ukrainian navy are built, told X that agreements had been reached on joint defense projects with the government and Turkish companies. He said on Telegram that they also agreed to simplify trade and remove barriers to doing business. Erdogan said the two discussed stability in the Black Sea maritime corridor and he reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. The visit comes as Zelensky and other officials continue to press other countries for more munitions and weapons to stop the advance of Russian troops trying to push deeper into the western part of the region. of Donetsk, held by Ukraine, and also to penetrate the Kharkiv region, in northern Ukraine. this during the third year of the war. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending a meeting of foreign ministers of France, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, that “the drip aid to Ukraine no longer works.” If things continue as they are now, it will not end well for all of us, Kuleba said. “What is needed is an unrestricted and timely supply of all types of weapons and ammunition to ensure that Ukraine defeats Russia and that the war in Europe does not boil over. A Chinese envoy, who has frustrated Ukraine and its Western allies by boosting trade with Russia and describing the conflict and its causes largely from Moscow's perspective, was in Kiev on Thursday on a European visit to negotiations on the settlement of what he calls Ukraine. crisis. Li Hui, the special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with officials from Russia, the EU, Switzerland and Poland before his stop in Ukraine and was scheduled to visit Germany and France. Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as unsuccessful negotiations between the two countries' negotiators aimed at bringing end to hostilities. Later in 2022, Turkey and the United Nations also negotiated a deal between Russia and Ukraine allowing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be shipped via the Black Sea. Russia, however, withdrew from the deal last year, citing obstacles to its food and fertilizer exports.

