PM Modi inaugurates Sela Tunnel: Everything you need to know about the world's longest two-lane crossing near the Chinese border





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important Sela Tunnel project during his one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. 825 crore by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the tunnel is located at an altitude of 13,700 feet in West Kameng district on the Tezpur-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh. Among other things, Sela is the highest tunnel in the country providing all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region and other forward areas bordering China, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The tunnel will also reduce the travel time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than an hour. Travelers could avoid the dangerous snow-capped Sela Peak, located at a height of 13,700 feet, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The project The project is the world's longest two-lane tunnel built at an elevation above 13,000 feet. It includes Tunnel 1, which is a single-tube tunnel 980 m long, and Tunnel 2, which is a twin-tube tunnel 1,555 m long. Tunnel 2 has a two-lane tube for traffic and an evacuation tube for emergencies. It also includes the construction of a seven-kilometer access road to Tunnel 1, which starts from BCT Road, and a 1.3-kilometer link road, which connects Tunnel 1 to Tunnel 2. Engineering marvel The PMO release said that it is an engineering marvel that will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang through the Sela Pass on the Balipara -Chariduar-Tawang road in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel was built using the new Austrian tunnel construction method and incorporates safety features meeting the highest standards. “The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region, but is also of strategic importance to the country,” said the statement said. The tunnel will be a lifeline as it will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019. On January 15, 2021, after the first blasting, the excavation work of Tunnel 1 began. On October 14, 2021, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh carried out the groundbreaking blast of the 1,555 meter Tunnel 2, in an electronic ceremony from India Gate, marking the end of the excavation of Tunnel 2. Strategic importance The lack of motorable roads and rail links in Arunachal Pradesh was seen as a distinct disadvantage for India vis-à-vis China along the border in the northeast. And China's construction of infrastructure, including access roads to the Indian border, has given it a strategic advantage, analysts say. Over the past few years, the Union government led by Prime Minister Modi has seen an improvement in infrastructure connectivity in the Northeast, with new airports and rail links coming up in the region. The Sela Tunnel is one of these projects and therefore strategically important. Also read: India to deploy 10,000 additional troops along border with China in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand The project provides all-weather connectivity to the Tawang region, a part disputed by China which describes it as part of the former territory. Until now, the Sela Pass remains closed for a few winter months. But the project will provide a new alignment on the axis towards the LAC ensuring smooth movement of military personnel and equipment throughout the year. In the 1962 war, Indian and Chinese forces clashed and the town of Tawang was invaded by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on October 24. Stage alert!

