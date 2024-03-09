IMF refuses to get involved in Pakistan's election dispute after Imran Khan's plea – News 24





Last week, Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in its letter to the Washington-based International Monetary Fund, claimed that the February 8 elections were rigged and called for not allowing its aid to be misused by those who abused power for personal gain. .

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected a request from jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to link its economic aid to cash-strapped Pakistan to an audit by the global lender into the country's recent general election.

However, the IMF encouraged Islamabad to achieve a “fair resolution” of all power-related disputes.

The PTI letter, sent before the swearing-in of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 4, urges the IMF to carefully review the poll results before entering into any new agreement with Islamabad.

An IMF spokesperson said in a statement: The IMF, as an international institution with a limited mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we encourage the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes.

The IMF further said that its engagement with Pakistan aims to help the government implement strong policies to deepen financial stability, address long-standing economic and underlying balance of payments challenges and restore growth. sustained and inclusive for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens.

This includes stronger public finances, through high-quality revenue measures aimed at broadening the tax base while scaling up support for the most vulnerable, restoring the viability of the energy sector, improving institutional governance and efficiency fighting corruption, reforming public enterprises, strengthening climate resilience and creating stronger incomes. a level playing field for private companies to promote investment and job creation, Geo News said citing the IMF statement.

The spokesperson said that keeping in mind the above objectives, the lender looks forward to committing to complete the second review under the ongoing Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and support the development of a new medium-term economic program if the government requests it.

The last EFF had expired in June without disbursement of the loan amount of USD 2.6 billion due to Pakistan's inability to fulfill the conditions of the program.

The final $1.2 billion loan tranche of the current program remains undisbursed and the IMF is awaiting the formation of the federal cabinet before sending a mission to Pakistan.

“We look forward to working with the new government to complete the second review of the current stand-by arrangement and, if requested by the government, to supporting the formulation of a new medium-term economic program,” the spokesperson said. word of the IMF.

The spokesperson said the IMF aims to support the implementation of strong policies aimed at strengthening financial stability, addressing long-standing economic and underlying balance of payments challenges, and restoring sustainable growth and inclusive for the benefit of all Pakistani citizens, Express Tribune reported.

The IMF's current $3 billion short-term bailout package expires before the middle of next month and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already given the green light to the Finance Ministry to begin discussions to sign a new expanded financing mechanism (EFF).

With the contribution of agencies.

